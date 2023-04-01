Due to the drought, the income of dollars from agribusiness fell to record levels

He sector agroindustrial liquidated just US$ 1,228.6 million during March, as a consequence of the impact of the drought on the soybean harvestreported the Chamber of the Oil Industry (CIARA) and the Center for Grain Exporters (CEC).

It represents the second lowest March since 2020, although 90% higher than in February 2023.

In the first quarter, US$ 2,802 million were settled, according to both chambers.

“The inflow of foreign currency in March is a reflection of a market strongly affected by the extreme drought that has drastically reduced production, and has led ports and grinding plants to operate with extremely high levels of idle capacity (the highest of history)”, they indicated.

The monthly income of foreign currency, transformed into pesos, is the mechanism that allows us to continue buying grain from producers at the best possible price.

Foreign currency settlement is fundamentally related to the purchase of grains that will later be exported, either in their same state or as processed products, after industrial transformation.

Most of the foreign exchange income in this sector occurs well in advance of export, an anticipation that is around 30 days in the case of grains and reaches up to 90 days in the case of oils and protein meals.

This anticipation also depends on the time of the campaign and the grain in question, so there are no delays in the settlement of foreign exchange.

The oilseed-cereal complex, including biodiesel and its derivatives, contributed 48% of total Argentine exports last year, according to INDEC data.

The country’s main export product is soybean meal (14.2% of the total), which is an industrialized by-product generated by this agro-industrial complex, which currently has a high idle capacity of close to 50%.

The second most exported product last year, according to INDEC, was corn (11%) and the third was soybean oil (6.9%).