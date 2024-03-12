Dulceida and the surreal proposal I received from a brand: They wanted me to sell them my panties

The last installment of Martínez and Brothers had as guests Gorka Otxoaknown for his role in Alpha Males, Sergio Scariolocoach of the national basketball team and Dulceida, one of the most media influencers in our country. The latter was the main protagonist after revealing an indecent proposal she received from a brand to carry out a collaboration.

Everything came to light following a question from Dani Martínez, who was interested in knowing if the content creator had received any unusual offers. And so it was. A firm, whose identity was not indicated, wanted to buy their panties to carry out an advertising campaign.

There was one time my manager told me so we could laugh together. Suddenly they wrote to him because they wanted me to sell them my used panties. They wanted to do it as a collaboration, he began by saying. Dulceida said that it was a website dedicated to the purchase of used women’s panties. An offer that he rejected outright, but that he would never forget until the end of his career. Martínez, Scariolo and Gorka Otxoa did not believe this confession.

This was not all, The presenter was also interested in knowing the eschatological WhatsApp group that Dulceida has with her closest environment. A chat in which the participants They report every time they go to the bathroom when they put the poop with eyes emoticon. Susana Bug was the ideology of this anecdotal group.

It is a WhatsApp group that we have many friends. You can only talk with poop emoticons. Every time you go to the bathroom you have to inform the group. It was Susana’s idea because she wanted to make a video because she said that she pooped many times a day. It’s a lie because it’s the one she does the least, she stated while she showed the screen of her mobile phone.