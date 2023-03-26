Dune: Epic like The Lord of the Rings! You have to see this film in the cinema

opinion | Hardly any film was so eagerly awaited for 2021 as “Dune”. At the same time, the sci-fi epic should implement the legendary book template in a worthy manner and start a huge new film series. Did the makers succeed? Will “Dune” live up to the high expectations?

The following text reflects the opinion of an individual author and is therefore not representative of the TVSPIELFILM.de editorial team. Have there been more impressive trailers lately than the one for “Dune”? Fantastic pictures, rousing music and a veritable parade of superstars was there to marvel at, the plot was hardly touched upon. Marketing completely tried to “Dune” as overwhelming cinema for sale as a big mega blockbuster that you simply have to see in the cinema. The message was: If you’re waiting for Blu-ray or streaming here, you’re missing out. And after seeing the sci-fi epic in the cinema, one can say: This impression is absolutely correct! “Dune” belongs on the biggest screen possible, to the theater with the loudest speakers. Only here can the viewer properly appreciate what director Denis Villeneuve, who was most recently responsible for the similarly monstrously overwhelming “Blade Runner 2049”, has created. However, one could also be angry and say: If you miss “Dune” in the cinema, you don’t really have to make up for it later.

As if Shakespeare once wrote “Star Wars”.

There were some fun book releases a while ago that re-wrote the old “Star Wars” scripts – in the style of old works by William Shakespeare. You have to imagine “Dune” a bit like that. Roughly speaking, it’s about young Paul (Timothée Chalamet), born to Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) with great responsibility. When his father’s family is transferred to the desert planet Arrakis by the intergalactic emperor in order to harvest a life-prolonging drug (called: Spice), Paul begins to have strange dreams. In them he sees a beautiful stranger (Zendaya) on Arrakis who apparently wants to tell him something. When he and his family, including his supernatural mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and his protector Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), arrive on Arrakis and are lured into a trap, Paul must flee into the planet’s vast deserts. But be careful: Under the eternal masses of sand slumbers the Shai-Hulud, a huge, deadly, worm-like monster.

The German trailer for “Dune”.

Video: Warner Bros. Entertainment



Dune: A feast for the senses

Warner Bros. Entertainment For director Denis Villeneuve, “Dune” was about unleashing real visual power. This is how the plot, which sounds much more complicated than it is, can be roughly summarized. If you are well versed in film history, you may already know the plot anyway: In 1984, Frank Herbert’s novel, on which “Dune” is based, was filmed, then by David Lynch. The then film adaptation “Der Wüstenplanet” was an attempt to build on the success of the “Star Wars” films, but failed miserably and was torn by critics – even if the weird costume film has now become a cult. Lynch’s adaptation was also the reason why Villeneuve was keen to do his “Dune” film. He admires Lynch but saw his version as a failure. And in at least one respect, it surpasses Lynch’s film in just a few seconds. If the special effects looked outdated for the time they were made, his “Dune” is an audiovisual masterpiece. The spaceships, harvesters and sandworms, which were mostly created on the computer, are visually absolutely brilliant – and in combination with the consistently powerful sound they keep the audience in their seats for a full 155 minutes. The Shai-Hulud’s first major appearance is here one of the most bombastic moments that blockbuster cinema has ever produced. Villeneuve is very serious about the epic here: His massive, breathtaking shots of the Arrakis desert landscape evoke great cinematic milestones like “Lawrence of Arabia” or even “Ben Hur”. And someone else adds to the incredible experience of seeing Dune at the cinema: Hans Zimmer. The legendary German composer delivers the loudest and most booming soundtrack of his career, for a phenomenal atmosphere – and could cause the loudspeakers to clip in some cinemas.

But… is it all much ado about nothing?

Warner Bros. Entertainment “Dune” looks great, but nothing much happens in it at first. The question may sound strange, but: Does “Dune” offer more than just an exhilarating cinematic experience? And here the answer is: unfortunately not really. Adapting Frank Herbert’s novel is immensely difficult. The book is more than 700 pages and is full of explanations. What are the Fremen? Who is the Kwisatz Haderach? What exactly does the sinister Baron Harkonnen want? How does the “Spice” the whole empire is after work? At the very end of the novel, most editions have a glossary that explains all the spaced-out sci-fi terms. And so Denis Villeneuve has to spend an immense amount of time for his film, in which he brings the world of “Dune” closer to the audience. This makes the film a rather tough event. “Star Wars” once managed to dive into the cosmos quickly and precisely, and the animated films from Pixar Studios regularly show how brilliantly exposition, plot structure and excitement and fun can be combined. “Everything is upside down” is a prime example. With “Dune”, however, viewers are mainly allowed to learn terms in the first 60 to 90 minutes and acquire knowledge of the rules of the universe. During this time, little that is relevant to the plot happens. The actual story starts after an hour and a half. Denis Villeneuve has to do a lot of preliminary work – and even after that, scenes are repeatedly interrupted in order to add an explanation that didn’t fit into the film beforehand. As epic as “Dune” looks, yes garrulous unfortunately he is too.

Only half a film: To be continued… ?

Warner Bros. Entertainment It rumbles tremendously in “Dune”. When things finally get down to business and an intrigue against the house of Atreides erupts, leading to phenomenal action scenes (absolute highlight is a kind of “pearl harbor in space” – no cinema scene has been this epic since “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”!), it may become more interesting, but here too the problem is: all the many characters, all played by great actors, are hardly interesting enough to feel with them.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Huge action as Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) saves Paul (Timothée Chalamet) from a sandworm. As Paul, Timothée Chalamet usually only has to stare broodingly into the distance, big actors like Josh Brolin or Oscar winner Javier Bardem hardly get anything to do. Only Jason Momoa got it really goodwho can let all his “Aquaman” charm spray, and Oscar Isaac, who hasn’t looked so committed and charismatic in a long time. The Swede Stellan Skarsgård also has an interesting guest appearance as the sinister, disgusting Baron Harkonnen, whose way of speaking is reminiscent of the Emperor from “Star Wars”. The ending is really frustrating, because: There isn’t one! Right from the start, Villeneuve fades in the real title of his film: “Dune: Part One”. So part 1. Actually: “Dune ends halfway through the first book. A second part is planned should Dune be successful. If not, this story could go untold forever, or viewers would be forced to read the book or watch the old David Lynch movie, which, although rushed, at least closed the story. However, as Villeneuve remains now, “Dune” is incredibly draining. Imagine if “Star Wars” ended when Luke left Tattooine with Han Solo and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Millennium Falcon.

So that part 2 comes, only helps: Go to the cinema!

Warner Bros. Entertainment Zendaya makes only a brief appearance in “Dune”. Should there be a sequel, however, she will rise to the lead role. stays that way a stale aftertaste. “Dune” is an epic, a monumental work, a unique cinematic experience, but with a plot so simple that it is likely to impress viewers more than it entertains. A critique in Hollywood reporters called the movie “the boring homework before it really starts”. And there is definitely something to it. In addition, there is the frustration of not being able to be sure IF things will ever really get going. In Corona times, a flop by “Dune” cannot be ruled out. So if you’re in the mood for “Dune”, you have to see this film in the cinema. Only here can he really play to his strengths. And those who pay the money for the cinema ticket also finance the hope that this open conclusion will not be the end. “Dune” has been in German cinemas since September 16, 2021.