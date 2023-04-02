‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Dethrones ‘John Wick 4’ at Box Offices

NY.- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, an adaptation of the fantasy game, was the highest-grossing film this weekend, replacing John Wick 4 on the list.

The Dungeons and Dragons tape had a production cost of 150 million dollars, so it aspires to have a good box office in April to be able to start a new franchise.

The film starring Chris Pine debuted internationally with 33 million dollars. While at the box office in the United States and Canada managed to raise 38.5 million dollars. With these figures, the adaptation of the video game to the big screen left John Wick 4 in second place.

The Keanu Reeves-starring film, which opened last weekend with $73.5 million, moved into second place with $28.2 million. Although it is a considerable decrease, the film has already accumulated 122.8 million nationally and, after receiving another 35 million internationally, it has 245 million as a global number.

Along with John Wick 4 and Creed III, Dungeons & Dragons joins the titles that have exceeded expectations in March. Universal Pictures hopes to continue the trend next weekend with The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Those movies have helped push the box office to 28.7 percent above what it was at this time last year, according to David A. Gross, director of Franchise Entertainment Research. Even so, the box office is still not at the levels it was before the pandemic, since it is 28.8 percent below what it was between 2017 and 2019.

Dungeons & Dragons had little competition this weekend. His Only Son opened with $5.3 million, while A Thousand and One opened with $1.8 million in 926 theaters for Focus Features.

The top ten grossing movies from Friday to Sunday in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore are the following:

1.Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – $38.5 million dollars.

2. John Wick 4 – $28.2 mdd.

3. Scream VI – $5.3 million.

4. His Only Son – $5.3 mdd.

5. Creed III – $5 mdd.

6.Shazam! The Fury of the Gods – $4.7 million.

7. A Thousand and One – $1.8 mdd.

8. 65 – $1.6 mdd.

9. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – $1.2 mdd.

10. Jesus Revolution – $1 mdd.