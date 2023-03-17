During Helene Fischer’s “Rausch” tour: Schlagerqueen plays a private concert in Cologne

tz stars

From: Florian Schwartz

Helene Fischer will soon fill stadiums with her “Rausch” tour. Now the Schlagerqueen is also playing a seventh additional concert in Cologne – but only for exclusive guests.

Cologne – Helene Fischer (38) is once again casting a spell over millions of people with her live performances this year. Her arena tour 2023 has everything to offer that makes the hearts of the fans beat faster. Finally, together with the Cirque du Soleil, a breathtaking show was put on that lives up to its concert name “Rausch”. A select circle is allowed to speak out loud express.de now even look forward to a private concert by the Schlager icon.

Helene Fischer gives an additional concert in Cologne – but only for selected hit fans

From March 21st, Bremen will be the start of the concert series, which will stretch across Germany until October. But shows in Vienna, Zurich and the Netherlands are also on the agenda. Cologne is currently the absolute leader in terms of the number of Helene Fischer’s appointments. The city on the Rhine is now providing an additional surprise. In addition to the six concerts (from March 25th to April 2nd) there is now another one in the Lanxess Arena – albeit privately.

Official tour dates in Cologne’s Lanxess Arena March 25, 2023 March 26, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2023

Private concert by Helene Fischer – that’s behind the exclusive Schlager event

The DVAG (Deutsche Vermögensberatung) claimed the additional date entirely for itself. And with good reason: because alongside AIDA Cruises and LIDL, DVAG is one of Helene Fischer’s most important sponsors. In 2015, the company booked a complete show for its own workforce.

Helene’s popularity is so great that even the Cologne Haie ice hockey team had to make an appointment in their season schedule. The team has to go to Krefeld for their game on March 26, while the hit icon will fire up the fans at their second stadium appearance in Cologne’s Lanxess Arena. The 38-year-old herself was recently able to cheer loudly: Helene Fischer broke a sensational record for eternity. Sources used: express.de, schlagerprofis.de