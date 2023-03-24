Dying Light 2: details of the next update and teasing of the new DLC

Dying Light 2 Stay Human continues on its merry way and will soon welcome new content. Techland took advantage of the Future Games Show to detail its next update, but also teaser the expansion planned for the end of the year.

New update coming soon

As we learned last February, the year 2023 will mark the arrival of many updates and several DLCs in Dying Light 2.

On April 20, the title will host a big update that will notably improve the fights and bring several fixes to the game.

Physics and brutality during battles will be improved, TGG quests to collect various exclusive rewards will be added, and the Transmog of equipment (allowing to equip the appearance of a piece of equipment while keeping the stats of another) will appear.

Le teasing du second DLC continue

After the release of the big expansion Blood Ties last November, Techland is preparing the arrival of its second major expansion for the end of 2023. It is with two images that the game’s next big DLC ​​was once again teased, and it looks like we’re headed for an adventure that will take place in and around a former asylum.

According to the latest news, this second expansion will be more substantial than the first and will allow you to discover an area still unexplored in the license, find familiar faces there, as well as “answers to unsolved mysteries”.

Dying Light 2 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC as well as Xbox Series X|S and PS5.