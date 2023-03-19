Dynamo narrowly beat Austin FC at Shell Stadium

The local team opened the scoring at minute 70 with a goal from Amine Bassi and momentarily prevailed over the visit by 1-0.

After having won the previous day, the visiting team will look for another victory that will leave them well positioned in the table, while the locals have just lost their last game and will try to win.

Dynamo suffered a serious blow when falling 0 to 3 in the last day against New England Revolution.

Austin FC comes from defeating Real Salt Lake with a score of 2 to 1. In the last 1 games, they have won 1 time and lost 1 time. He scored 5 goals and 4 have been scored in his bow.

Referee Drew Fischer was selected to carry out the actions of the game.

Dynamo training today

The strategist Benjamin Olsen opted for a 4-3-3 formation with Steven Clark under the three sticks; Daniel Steres, Ethan Bartlow, Teenage Hadebe and Tate Schmitt at the back; Héctor Herrera, Adalberto Carrasquilla and Artur in the middle; and Corey Baird, Amine Bassi and Iván Franco as attackers.

Austin FC lineup today

For his part, coach Josh Wolff proposed a 4-5-1 tactical scheme with Brad Stuver in goal; Jon Gallagher, Alexander Ring, Leo Väisänen, Zan Kolmanic on the defensive line; Jhojan Valencia, Daniel Pereira, Emiliano Rigoni, Sebastián Driussi and Diego Fagúndez in midfield; and Maxi Urruti up front.

Note and image source: DataFactory