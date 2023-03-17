Dyson, BaByliss and Co. – Five hair dryers in the test

Berlin.

Some manufacturers offer new features or technologies. That has its price. But cheap models also offer good performance

Admittedly, letting your head of hair air dry is the healthiest of all methods. When things have to be done quickly or when the hair is not only dry but also needs to be shaped hair dryer the means of choice. The devices nowadays offer more than three levels of hot air. The manufacturers are trumping with new functions and technologies. IMPESTthe consumer magazine of the FUNKE media group, has tested five models.

This is how hair dryers work

In principle, every hair dryer works in the same way. about a blower air is sucked in, which is heated by heating rods and blown out again. All you need is a socket for the power supply, select the temperature and speed level and the appropriate attachment, if available. The scope of delivery of the tested models always included at least one nozzle, and most of them also included a diffuser for drying curls.

The Shark hair dryer has four attachments built into two using a two-in-one mechanism. Test winner Supersonic from Dyson delivers the most with five Essaysincluding one to “hide” flying baby hairs. Also read:

In addition to the essays also includes a cold stage to the basic equipment, which is intended for fixing the hairstyle at the end of styling. In terms of price, the tested hair dryers are far apart, ranging from 40 to 450 euros. However, the test showed that cheaper models can also offer good performance













Who blow-dryes the quietest?

The test winner: Supersonic by Dyson. Photo: Dyson





In addition to the equipment features, IMTEST also examined which ones Temperature the hair dryers achieve, which air speeds are behind the minimum and maximum levels and how loud the devices are in use. On the one hand, the temperature was measured at a distance of ten centimeters – a distance between the device and the scalp that is recommended anyway. The measured values ​​were between a little more than 50 (Zuvi) and almost 87 degrees Celsius (Dyson). On the other hand, the temperature on the case was included in the rating after two minutes of use, with the Xiaomi model remaining the coolest at around 51 degrees Celsius.

In the air speed Test winner Dyson had the most to offer – with a value of 12.9 meters per second. All tested hair dryers performed at least well on this test point.

That hair dryer anything but low noise are, should be clear to every user. Nevertheless, differences became clear in the test. While the Shark and BaByliss were the loudest at 90 decibels, the Supersonic delivers roughly the same airspeed at just 80 decibels.

Who eats a lot of electricity?

When choosing a hair dryer, power consumption and cable length are still decisive. In terms of power consumption, the Zuvi Halo was able to deliver the best result by far. At max level was one Performance of 718 watts measurable, while the other models were between 1600 and 1800 watts.

The cable length is crucial insofar as when in doubt about the Freedom of movement in the bathroom decides. With the exception of the one from Xiaomi, the cables of the hair dryers tested were all over two meters long. Zuvi’s halo gives the greatest freedom at 2.86 meters. Also interesting:Tax: Software for 2023 in the test – a clear winner

New technology – by ions and infrared light

Manufacturers are experimenting with some innovative ones technologies. The classic is the ion technology: It enriches the heated air in the housing with negative ions. These in turn ensure that the hair does not stick out after blow-drying, but is neutralized.

An alternative uses Zuvi by using the hair infrared light energy is dried. Dyson, on the other hand, works with a special technology that uses more of the sucked-in air flow and less heat, thereby drying the hair more gently. The temperature regulation also measures the exiting air flow 40 times per second and adjusts it to protect the hair.

Hair dryer in the test – the conclusion

The Supersonic from Dyson wins the test with the best equipment and good performance marks. If you don’t want to spend 450 euros, you don’t have to make any really big compromises with the Xiaomi hair dryer.

1. Platz: Supersonic – Dyson – Preis: 449 Euro.

The Porsche among the hair dryers is easy to hold, offers five attachments and dries the hair quickly and gently.

+ Attach attachments magnetically, very strong performance and very quiet.

– Case stays hot after use, no ring for hanging.

RESULT: good (1.8)

2. Platz: Mi Ionic Hair Dryer H300 – Xiaomi – Preis: 39,99 Euro.

The Xiaomi model can also be used as a travel hair dryer due to its compact dimensions, cools down quickly and does not blow too loudly.

+ Very strong airflow at minimum level, very light housing.

– Very short cord, case stays a bit hot after use.

RESULT: good (2.0)

3. Platz: Veloce 2200 – BaByliss – Price: 149.90 Euro.

According to the manufacturer, the Frenchman is one of the fastest hair dryers, which he proves in the test with a very strong performance.

+ Very light housing, three attachments included.

– A little noisy on minimum and maximum level, gets a little hot.

RESULT: good (2.1)

4. Platz: Style iQ Ions DH110SLEU – Shark – Price: 249.99 euros.

Visually a mix of Dyson and classic models, the Shark offers good performance with three adjustable levels.

+ Two attachments, expandable to four using sliders.

– Cable a bit short, overall also a bit heavy housing.

RESULT: good (2.1)

5. Platz: Halo – Zuvi – Price: 419 euros.

Zuvi uses infrared light energy instead of heat – this takes some getting used to, but it should be worth it to protect the hair.

+ Very long cable, leatherette coated handle.

– Case stays very hot after use, no ring for hanging.

RESULT: good (2.2)

WAZ newsletter: Register now for free! The daily newsletter – now with all important updates about the war in Ukraine.





your daily News Overview: Register here for the WAZ newsletter for free!





More articles from this category can be found here: Life



