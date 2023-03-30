E-Bikes: Update for Bosch’s Smart System improves navigation

Bosch E-Bike Systems has released an update that significantly improves the navigation function of Bosch’s Smart System for E-Bikes. To do this, the system of the e-bike and the Flow app must be updated.

Bosch advertises the update of the Flow app to version 1.2 with “focused driving”. In order to encourage concentration on the road and not just stare at the display while driving, there are now turn-by-turn directions in the form of tones or spoken instructions via the loudspeaker of the smartphone, which can be attached to the handlebars with the Bosch Smartphone Grip. In principle, the instructions can also be issued via headsets, but this is not advisable because bikers with in-ears will then hear less of the traffic noise. The option can be switched on and off in the app. Meanwhile, users of the Kiox 300 display are staring at the tube because it doesn’t have a speaker.

The “Dark Map” mode is also new. As with other navigation systems, the Flow app switches to dark mode in the dark so that the display view is less dazzling. At the same time, energy consumption is reduced when using OLED smartphones.

More navigation details on the Kiox 300

The Kiox 300 still only offers a rudimentary view of a transmitted route. However, there are now a few more details. In addition to the route view, it shows junctions and exits. A welcome help in some situations where the course of the route is not entirely clear.

In the future, junctions will also be shown on the Kiox 300 display. (Image: Bosch)

A new addition is a re-routing function that automatically calculates a new route if you deviate from the pre-planned route. Bosch promises that this should happen within a few seconds. This function is available for both the Kiox 300 and the Flow app.

To get to a destination quickly and effectively, the Flow app offers personalized navigation. Bikers can rate the navigation after a ride. These ratings are included in the route planning and improve the result of future route planning. Other data also flows into the navigation, such as the last route driven. The system learns from this personal driving behavior and now displays the driving time in real time more precisely in the Flow app and on the Kiox 300.

Drivers with sporting ambitions receive new display elements on the ride screen. They show data for the current cadence, performance and altitude differences. Bosch hopes that this will appeal to bikers who want to use the performance information to improve their personal fitness.

Parking function

Users who have installed a Bosch ConnectModule with a location function in their e-bike receive a parking function. In future, they will see the name of the street where they parked their e-bike on the Flow app’s home screen. Tapping on the street name opens a map showing the bike’s location. This makes it easier to find the e-bike after a long absence, explains Bosch.

In the future, iPhone users will be able to display important notifications in the Flow app even if it is muted or the focus mode is suppressing notifications. To do this, the “Critical notifications” option must be activated. For example, if the e-bike is stolen, notifications go through and are displayed on the lock screen – provided a ConnectModule is installed. A notification sound will also be played.

The update stands for OTA (Over the Air) for Bosch’s Smart System and for the Flow app for Android 8.0 or higher and iOS ab Version 15 available.



(olb)

