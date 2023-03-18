E.Leclerc goes crazy and offers Apple AirTags at a crazy price

If you want to get Apple’s AirTag, know that the everyday object tracker is sold in sets of 4 at Leclerc. And this lot is on sale!

To celebrate the arrival of spring, Leclerc offers an interesting and significant discount on a set of 4 Apple AirTags. Indeed, the French retail company is making a reduction of 20 euros on a pack of 4 gadgets from the apple brand. Thanks to this discount, the price drops from 119 euros to 99 euros.

For information, the item is sold by Leclerc and the promotional offer ends on March 27, 2023. In addition, no additional shipping costs are requested in the case of delivery to a Leclerc store.

The batch of 4 Apple AirTag is less than 100 euros at Leclerc

Supplied with a replaceable button cell battery, the Apple AirTag was designed to identify and find everyday objects that can be easily lost. The accessory embeds Bluetooth wireless technology for proximity location, the Apple U1 chip for Ultra Wideband and NFC precise location for Lost mode.

There will also be an integrated accelerometer and speaker. The Apple AirTag has an IP67 rating which gives it the ability to stay up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes.

About how it works, the AirTag sets up with a simple tap and instantly connects to an iPhone or iPad tablet.

Finally, the Apple AirTag measures 8 mm thick and 31.9 mm in diameter, for a light weight of only 11 grams.

