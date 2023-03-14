E-mobility and digitization: VW is massively increasing investments



The Volkswagen automotive group is once again increasing its investments in the major issues of the future. According to current plans, 122 billion euros are to be invested in electromobility and digitization over the next few years.





VW has long announced investments worth billions in the restructuring of the company. The proportion of the estimated amount was 56 percent in the past investment period. As the management has now announced, it should increase to more than two thirds of the total investment sum of 180 billion euros for the period up to 2027, reports the news agency AFP.

With the increasing expenses for the measures to convert the company, VW wants to bring itself into a better situation on the world market. The company already achieved a “record value” in the sale of electric cars last year – 572,100 units were sold, 26 percent more than in the previous year – but these account for only 7 percent of total sales. In two years they want to be at least 20 percent and completely phase out the production of combustion engines in the early 2030s.

market share is shrinking

But progress is currently too slow, and not just for our own goals. Even on the world market you can’t really keep up. While the VW brands have been at the top here for a long time, they are not among the favorites when it comes to electric cars. In the important sales market of China, for example, the German producers are all lagging far behind the local manufacturers and Tesla.

In the entire last fiscal year, the VW Group delivered 8.3 million new vehicles. That is around 7 percent less than in the previous year. The main reason for the decline was the delivery problems of the suppliers – especially in the semiconductor area. As a result, the company simply couldn’t build as many cars as it could have sold.

