E3 2023 has been cancelled

E3 2023 has reportedly been cancelled.

This is a response to several cancellations by console manufacturers and publishers. How IGN reported, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) reported in an email to members.

The end before the restart

The show was scheduled to return to the Los Angeles Convention Center this June as an in-person event.

Most recently, the corona pandemic had messed up the plans of the former organizer ESA.

It was supposed to be the first E3 with Reedpop as the organizer, after the ESA had struggled in recent years.

In January 2023, it was reported that Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony would not be attending E3 2023 for various reasons. However, Microsoft is still present in Los Angeles, albeit not as an official part of E3.

Most recently, despite a previous commitment to E3, Ubisoft had made a U-turn and canceled its participation, and Sega and Tencent also said they would not be taking part. Ubisoft will also broadcast a live event from Los Angeles in June.