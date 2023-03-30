E3 2023 is officially canceled

It seems a long time ago when we wondered what fly Sony could have bitten to dare to forfeit E3 2019. No stand, no PlayStation conference. A shocking news and yet the result of a reflection carried out well before the hour (the announcement was made in November 2018) which aroused the trifle of 400 comments on Gamekult. A fun hustle to watch less than five years later, before the affront that the cancellation of E3 2023 poses to organizers without a solution. Even ReedPop specialists, already experienced in managing events like PAX or Comic-Con, could do nothing to justify the new formula they had developed to restore color to the moribund show.
Conference for conference, it’s me that I love through you
Less than three months from the Los Angeles rally, the mass seemed already said. While the organizers should have already unveiled a complete program at this stage, only one major publisher, Ubisoft, had declared itself in favor… to finally change its tune and announce the distribution of its Ubisoft Forward without installing the slightest booth at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For Stanley Pierre-Louis, president of the Entertainment Software Association, the bankruptcy of E3 2023 is explained by the stigma of the pandemic, by economic circumstances and by the rise of more independent marketing.
« First, several companies have reported that their game development schedule has changed since the onset of the COVID pandemic. Second, headwinds in the economy have caused many companies to re-evaluate how they invest in major marketing events. And third, companies are starting to experiment with finding the right balance between in-person events and digital marketing opportunities. “, he comments on Games Industry (which is part of the ReedPop group, like many other English sites).
Despite this observation, the ESA does not seem to accept the idea of a definitive capitulation. No, you see, E3 is still not dead. Its 2023 edition has “just haven’t garnered the interest needed to run it in a way that showcases the size, strength and impact of our industry “, can we read in a press release which also speaks of working on “ of future E3 events as vaguely as possible.
News on #E32023 from the source. pic.twitter.com/BK7TUlb8mZ
— E3 (@E3) March 30, 2023
As a reminder, E3 2023 was scheduled to be held June 13-16 and would have been the first industry gathering in Los Angeles since 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before to attempt a return to digital format in 2021 to be canceled again in 2022, with a view to focusing on a new formula which will therefore never have had a chance.
The pandemic only proved what everyone had realized: nobody needs E3, its conferences and even less its stands. Publishers’ recorded programs (Nintendo Direct, State of Play, Xbox Games Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, EA Play Live, Capcom Showcase, etc.) have become commonplace and, pushed by social networks, have no need for be backed by a relic like E3 to get people talking. It remains to be deplored the missed opportunities of all these meetings between professionals, creators and investors which will never take place during these few days, while these sometimes fortuitous discussions often give rise to projects and partnerships.
Geoff Keighley et son Summer of Gaming, which will kick off on June 8 live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, are the big winners in history, at least on a symbolic level. Because basically, even the Summer of Gaming as such remains anecdotal and does not serve much purpose other than to encourage publishers to keep their announcements for the month of June warm, in order to maintain a certain excitement and carry on the tradition of grouped advertisements. The Xbox Games Showcase (June 11) and Ubisoft Forward Live (June 12) have already made an appointment. As for the E3, we will all drink to its health and that of this bygone era which was cut out for it.
Here’s 15-year old me at the first-ever E3 in 1995.
E3 meant so much to me and to so many of you too.
Four years ago, I realized that E3 wasn’t evolving as it needed to compete in a global, digital world. So we started building what’s next. See at @summergamefest June 8. pic.twitter.com/wSZqpz3wjY
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 30, 2023