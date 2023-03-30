E3 2023 is officially canceled

It seems a long time ago when we wondered what fly Sony could have bitten to dare to forfeit E3 2019. No stand, no PlayStation conference. A shocking news and yet the result of a reflection carried out well before the hour (the announcement was made in November 2018) which aroused the trifle of 400 comments on Gamekult. A fun hustle to watch less than five years later, before the affront that the cancellation of E3 2023 poses to organizers without a solution. Even ReedPop specialists, already experienced in managing events like PAX or Comic-Con, could do nothing to justify the new formula they had developed to restore color to the moribund show.

Conference for conference, it’s me that I love through you

Less than three months from the Los Angeles rally, the mass seemed already said. While the organizers should have already unveiled a complete program at this stage, only one major publisher, Ubisoft, had declared itself in favor… to finally change its tune and announce the distribution of its Ubisoft Forward without installing the slightest booth at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For Stanley Pierre-Louis, president of the Entertainment Software Association, the bankruptcy of E3 2023 is explained by the stigma of the pandemic, by economic circumstances and by the rise of more independent marketing.

« First, several companies have reported that their game development schedule has changed since the onset of the COVID pandemic. Second, headwinds in the economy have caused many companies to re-evaluate how they invest in major marketing events. And third, companies are starting to experiment with finding the right balance between in-person events and digital marketing opportunities. “, he comments on Games Industry (which is part of the ReedPop group, like many other English sites).

Despite this observation, the ESA does not seem to accept the idea of ​​a definitive capitulation. No, you see, E3 is still not dead. Its 2023 edition has “just haven’t garnered the interest needed to run it in a way that showcases the size, strength and impact of our industry “, can we read in a press release which also speaks of working on “ of future E3 events as vaguely as possible.