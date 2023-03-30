E3 2023: the world’s largest video game trade show cancels its next edition

Several publishers such as Ubisoft or Sega had recently announced their absence from the “high mass of video games” to organize their own events.

This year was to mark the great return of the world’s leading video game fair. Nothing will happen. Initially scheduled for June 13 to 16, the 2023 edition of E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) will ultimately not take place.

“ReedPop and the Entertainment Software Association have announced that the digital and physical exhibition of E3 2023 are canceled” soberly tweeted the official account of the event.

A blow for the show after previous editions canceled due to the health crisis linked to Covid-19.

Nintendo Direct, State of Play, Ubisoft Forward… For several years, game console manufacturers and publishers have been unveiling their next video games at their own online events or conferences.

Already shunned by PlayStation, E3 has seen in recent days several major companies in the sector such as Ubisoft, SEGA or Tencent cancel their attendance at what was still qualified a few years ago as “high mass of video games”.