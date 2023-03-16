EA is working on a ‘racing and flying game’

EA and Codemasters are of course working on a number of different titles we know nothing about, but there are indications that one of these projects will be revealed sooner rather than later. If nothing else, the well-known insider, who by the way has a credible track record, Aggiornamenti Lumia, says that EA recently added a new game to the Xbox Store database.

It doesn’t have a name, but the genre, or rather the category, is “Racing & Flying”, which of course raises more questions than answers. The file takes up 20.45 GB, but of course it could be a beta client that takes up less space than the finished game.

It should be noted that it is not the upcoming F1 23, which already has its own separate place in the database. We’ll just have to wait and see what EA has in store, maybe it’ll be announced in time for E3?