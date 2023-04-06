EA unveils EA Sports FC, the successor to FIFA

FIFA is dead, long live EA Sports FC (yes, for Football Club, of course). This is the overall content of the official press release issued by Electronic Arts to reveal to the press the first elements concerning the successor to its flagship football game. From the visual identity, which is intended to be rather sober, to the game philosophy underlying the creation of this new license, EA has been rather stingy with information. The editor preferred to come and tease the curiosity of his fanbase to better invite him to wait until July for a presentation in good and due form.

EA is doing pretty well, thanks for him.

The publisher intends to distribute its brand and its visual identity to the general public from now on. The press release states that “in the coming days, the brand EA SPORTS FC will appear around more than 100 matches across the biggest leagues around the world. Football fans will experience the new brand identity for the first time through EA SPORTS partners such as Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, WSL, NWSL CONMEBOL and others.” A strategy for occupying public space that will undoubtedly bear fruit…

A logo that could not be more sober

Nick Wlodyka, Senior Vice President and General Manager at EA, in charge of the project EA Sports FCsaid : “This is the beginning of the story ofEA SPORTS FC. We build on thirty years of leadership and history by creating experiences that unite the global football community and continue to lead it towards a future that puts the fan at the centre. EA SPORTS FC will be a symbol of sport, a symbol of innovation and change and we are excited to show our fans more about our future in July.“

Note that FIFA does not intend to remain stoic in the face of the deployment of the new license EA Sports FC, since the International Football Federation intends to produce competitors for the new baby of Electronic Arts. At present, FIFA has not cited the names of any studios or publishers who could take up this heavy torch.