Earthquake in Ecuador and Peru left 15 dead and more than 400 injured, according to the latest balance

About 14 people died and more than 400 people suffered injuries after an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 was registered in Ecuador on Saturday. The telluric movement, which also affected Peru, left a four-year-old girl dead and 73 injured in the Tumbes city.

As a balance of the damage, so far 360 buildings have been affected or destroyed by the earthquake, according to the Ecuadorian Ministry of Communications. The most affected regions are Gold and Azuay and the victims are in temporary accommodation while the state of their homes is evaluated.

Faced with this, he President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, toured the most affected territories on Saturday and declared that the national emergency will be addressed “immediately” through the urgent provision of economic resources for the repair of affected public and private properties, in addition to beginning the cleaning of roads in Azuay, where the tremor caused 22 landslides that impede transit.

The governments of Brazil and Chile expressed solidarity in the face of human and material losses. Brazil, for its part, “affirms its willingness to provide all possible cooperation to the authorities of those countries to respond to the humanitarian emergency”, indicated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

With information from AFP