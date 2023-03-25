Earthquake: the wilaya of Tizi Ouzou shaken on March 25

The earth shook in Algeria. Indeed, a telluric earthquake was recorded this Saturday, March 25, 2033, at the level of the wilaya of Tizi Ouzou, informed the Center for Research in Astronomy Astrophysics and Geophysics (CRAAG).

In a press release made public today, the CRAAG announced the recording of a earthquake of magnitude 3.3 degrees on the open Richter scale this Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the wilaya of Tizi Ouzou. The same source located the epicenter of this earthquake 5 km southwest of Tadmait, in the wilaya of Tissemssilt.

In addition, the Civil Protection has not yet published any press release on human or material losses following this seismic activity, for the moment.