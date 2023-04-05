Earth’s Day. Xbox reveals controller made from recycled materials

O Earth Day is celebrated on the 22nd of April and, as the date approaches, Microsoft has announced the launch of a very special Xbox controller made from recycled materials.

How does it count blog post from Redmond technology, the remote control in question was produced using old remote controls, car headlight covers and also discarded CDs. Microsoft says that, of the materials in this command, one third is recycled.

This new Xbox controller will be available from April 18th for 84.99 euros.

You can see above some images of this command.

Also Read: Acquisition of Activision by Microsoft will have one less obstacle