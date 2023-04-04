Easter eggs: How to recognize how they are kept

Easter eggs in the supermarket: this is how you recognize the form of keeping

Easter eggs: The origin of colored eggs from the supermarket can often not be traced back. (Source: Ulrich Roth/imago-images-pictures)

So far, the labeling with the producer code has only applied to table eggs, i.e. not to eggs that are processed, for example, in baked goods or pasta such as bread, rolls, cakes and pasta. So it may also be possible that these eggs come from cage farming.

There is no labeling requirement for colored eggs either. It is therefore not clear from which animal husbandry colorful Easter eggs come. But there are two clues: Organic eggs can always be identified by a corresponding label on the packaging. And the seal of the association KAT (Control alternative forms of animal husbandry) is only awarded to eggs from barn, free-range and organic farming.

Many supermarkets have meanwhile started to voluntarily provide information on how chickens are kept. However, if nothing to the contrary is stated on the packaging, these are usually cage eggs. If you don’t want that, it’s best to buy eggs and color them yourself.

You should buy these eggs

Eggs are marked so that you can decide when you buy which form of hen husbandry you want to support – and how much the freedom of movement of the hens is worth to you.

What do the printed letters mean?

Producer code on the egg: In addition to the type of husbandry, the country of origin and the federal state, the company number and the stable number are also given on an egg. These are used to trace the origin from sale to the stable. (Source: picture-alliance/dpa-infographic)

The letters printed after the first digit tell you which country each egg comes from. If you have bought eggs with “DE” printed on them, you can be sure that the eggs come from Germany.

Examples of other countries of origin are:

AT for Austria

BE for Belgium

DK for Denmark

FR for France

NL for Netherlands

PL for Poland

These digits provide information about the federal state

But transport time and environmental protection also play a role with eggs. The numbers after the printed letters give you information about which federal state the eggs come from – and whether they were transported across Germany. Each federal state in Germany has a specific number: