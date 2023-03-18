Easter fire NRW: You should know and observe these rules

Essen.

The Easter fire is also an integral part of the Easter tradition for many people in NRW. You should know and observe these rules.

Easter fire in NRW: lighting a fire has a long tradition.

Even today, the Easter fire is an integral part of the Easter program for many people in North Rhine-Westphalia.

But the rules for an Easter bonfire in NRW are strict: we have summarized them.

It’s not long until the Easter holidays. In addition to Christmas and Pentecost, Easter is considered a high holiday. Believers celebrate the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday. The majority of employees have Easter days off – Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. For many, the Easter fire is part of the tradition. But what are the rules for fire? And where does the Easter fire tradition actually come from?

Easter fire in NRW: This principle applies

The Higher Administrative Court of Münster made an important decision in 2004. A farmer was refused permission for an Easter bonfire, he wanted to burn autumn and spring cuttings. He complained against it – without success. “In any case, only one fire is permitted or can be approved if, according to the criteria already mentioned, it is clearly and unequivocally a traditional fire and not a fire for the disposal of plant waste,” the court ruled. Also interesting: Easter 2023: Special decoration trends for the festival

An Easter bonfire is also part of the Easter tradition for many in NRW: these rules apply.

Easter fire in NRW: what rules apply?

In many cities and districts, an Easter bonfire must be applied for and approved in advance. The rules also vary from city to city. For example, in Duisburg, “Easter bonfires (“traditional bonfires”) may only be held as public events that are accessible to everyone,” the city announced. Stricter rules apply in landscape protection areas. Here an exemption from the prohibitions of the landscape plan must take place – for a fee. In addition:













Wood from tree and shrub cuttings must be dry and untreated.

Burning coated wood and other waste is prohibited.

Other substances (such as waste oil) must not be used for lighting.

Before lighting, wood and cuttings should be rearranged (because small animals like to nest here).

If birds have built their nests in the pile of firewood, the fire must not be lit.

Small Easter bonfires – such as in your own garden – are not allowed, according to the city of Essen, for example.

In addition, the city of Essen requires that the fire be supervised by an adult at all times.

The city of Dortmund requires that the fire not spread to neighboring buildings, trees, hedges or other structures.

Significant pollution for the neighborhood (including smoke and flying sparks) must be avoided in Dortmund.





When can Easter bonfires be held?

As the city of Essen explains, Easter bonfires may be held on Easter Saturday or Easter Sunday. The city of Bochum also allows Easter bonfires on Maundy Thursday and Easter Monday. The requirements vary from city to city. Read here: Easter 2023: How to dye eggs sustainably

The Easter bonfires in NRW (like here in Bottrop) attract many visitors year after year. Photo: Heinrich Jung FUNKE Photo Services

Easter fire in NRW: what happens if I break the rules?

Then it can get really expensive. The city of Dortmund, for example, is threatening a fine of up to 5,000 euros.

Easter fire in NRW: Why are we celebrating this tradition?

The tradition of the Easter fire goes back to the Middle Ages. The fire (or the Easter candle) was blessed and lit as early as the 12th century. “The light of the candle and the fire symbolizes the resurrected Jesus Christ as the light of the world,” writes the Rhineland Regional Council. It is also intended to say goodbye to winter and ring in spring.

Easter bonfires in NRW: The tradition has been around since the Middle Ages and still inspires young and old alike (symbol image). Photo: Thomas Gödde / FUNKE photo

Easter fire in NRW: what do the critics say?

The Münster Higher Administrative Court ruled in 2004 that Easter bonfires are problematic from a variety of environmental protection perspectives, but also from the protection of small animals. Conservationists warn again and again that an Easter bonfire can quickly become a death trap for small animals. Since wood and dry green waste are sometimes stored above ground, rabbits, hedgehogs, bees and birds keep nesting.

The Dortmund Environment Agency, for example, welcomes a waiver of the Easter fire. Around the Easter days, extremely high particulate matter measurements were also recorded in Dortmund. In 2005, Dortmund issued a “regulatory ordinance with the aim of limiting the number of Easter bonfires”. Read here: Easter fire in Dortmund: There are 18 events









