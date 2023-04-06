Easter greetings from the Eurogamer team: Enjoy the long weekend and the chocolate eggs!

Well, have you all been good shopping so you don’t starve tomorrow and at the weekend in general? Yes, it’s Easter again and most of us can enjoy the brightly painted Easter eggs in pleasant spring temperatures over this long weekend.

We wish you all a happy Easter!

Whether you have to be at work during the holidays, are a mom and dad hiding eggs and chocolates for their little bunnies, or just a gamer enjoying some guilt-free time in front of the PC – we wish you all a few pleasant days.

If you’re not quite sure what to do with that generous amount of extra free time, here are a few ideas for you:



In keeping with Easter, you can go in search of Easter Eggs in your new favorite game.

Access the current titles. From Hogwarts Legacy to The Last of Us Part 1, there’s sure to be a lot you haven’t played through yet. Or how about the Battle Pass in Overwatch 2 or Hearthstone that you want to finish by next season? The clock is ticking down slowly here…

Has anyone pile of shame said? The tax return can be pushed back a few months, it’s important to finally appreciate the many dusty games in your library. And looking for the right title from the holiday pile is just as fun as looking for the Easter basket in the garden, right?

Don’t feel like going indoors? Grab a D20 and some friends and head into the woods or town. Every time you want to do something, the die is rolled and the number of points decides whether your action is successful. Live-action D&D if you will. It costs nothing, is an interesting alternative for the classic or digital game night and is a lot of fun.



Finally locked in the dark little room, block out the sun and finally searched Resident Evil 4 Remake? Or out in the fresh air?

And what about us at Eurogamer.de? Even if we allow ourselves a minute or two to rummage through the Easter nest or the games library ourselves, we will stay with you on the holidays and provide you with the most important information.