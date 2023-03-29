Easter holiday traffic: traffic jams can hardly be avoided

Munich/Stuttgart (dpa/tmn)

Germany is facing a stressful pre-Easter travel weekend. Only those who are flexible and can avoid peak times have the chance to avoid longer waiting times in traffic chaos.

Easter not only ensures colorful eggs, but also reliably full roads and traffic jams nationwide. For the weekend (March 31 to April 2), the ADAC and ACE auto clubs are again expecting exceptionally heavy travel. Because the school holidays are beginning in ten other federal states and some neighboring states, the risk of traffic jams is particularly high.

The traffic jam can hardly be avoided, says the ADAC. Most vacationers go to the Alps, to southern countries or to the coast. The ACE expects a lot of travel “across the republic”. The north-south connections and traffic routes around the major airports are particularly affected.

The clubs are assuming the first congestion wave on Friday from midday onwards, and the streets will remain full until around 7 p.m. in the evening. For Saturday and Sunday, the ADAC expects peak times from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Because the truck driving ban applies on Sundays, the traffic situation on Sunday will relax slightly, according to the ACE. Those who are not dependent on a booking and are flexible can save time on the road by either leaving in the very early hours of the morning or moving the journey to Monday.

According to the clubs, the highest risk of congestion applies to the following routes – mostly in both directions:

A 1 Hamburg – Bremen – Dortmund – Cologne A 2 Oberhausen – Dortmund – Hanover – Berlin A 3 Oberhausen – Frankfurt – Würzburg – Nuremberg – Passau A 4 Kirchheim triangle – Erfurt – Dresden A 5 Hattenbacher Dreieck – Frankfurt – Karlsruhe – Basel A 6 Mannheim – Heilbronn – Nürnberg A 7 Hamburg – Hanover – Würzburg – Ulm – Füssen/Reutte A 7 Hamburg – Flensburg A 8 Karlsruhe – Stuttgart – Munich – Salzburg A 9 Berlin – Nuremberg – Munich A 10 Berliner Ring A 61 Mönchengladbach – Koblenz – Ludwigshafen A 81 Heilbronn – Stuttgart – Singing A 93 Triangle Inntal – Kiefersfelden A 95/B 2 Munich – Garmisch-Partenkirchen A 99 Bypass Munich

In neighboring countries, special attention is paid to Austria, where school holidays also begin a week before Easter. According to the ACE, this will have a major impact on traffic in the Alpine region.

According to the ADAC, routes at risk of congestion are the Tauern, Inntal and Brenner autobahns, the Fernpass route and the Tyrolean, Salzburg and Vorarlberg federal roads. In Switzerland, more time should be planned on the Gotthard route, the access roads to the ski areas of Graubünden, the Bernese Oberland, Valais and Central Switzerland, in Italy on the Brenner route and the roads of the Puster, Gardena and Badia valleys and the Vinschgau.

Because wintry road conditions can still occur in the Alpine region, the clubs advise you to equip yourself accordingly. It apply country-specific winter tire regulations.