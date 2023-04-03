Easter offers: Samsung tablet at Media Markt for only 159 euros



If you are looking for a cheap iPad alternative, you can find the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Media Markt for only 159 euros. At the same time, the 10-inch Android tablet comes with a 128 GB MicroSD memory card, which makes the offer even more attractive. We have all the details.





Media Markt can keep up with Amazon and also keeps the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at 159 euros. The advantage here: A memory card is included in the bundle right from the factory, which means that 32 GB + 128 GB are available for apps, games and the like. Delivery is of course also free of charge.



More details on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Media Markt

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an affordable Android tablet that is ideal for everyday use. With its 10.5 inch TFT display, a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and slim design, it is an attractive device for multimedia consumption and light work.

Powered by an eight-core processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and 128GB memory card, the Tab A8 offers solid performance for everyday use. In addition, the tablet has an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for video conferences and snapshots. The 7,040 mAh battery promises a long runtime of up to 12 hours.

The Galaxy Tab A8 in combination with Samsung smartphones

Along with its solid specs, the Galaxy Tab A8 also offers a user-friendly software experience with the pre-installed Android OS and Samsung’s One UI interface. Numerous Samsung-exclusive apps and features, such as Kids Mode, further enhance the user experience.

The Dolby Atmos support ensures a good sound experience, while the integration of the Google Assistant enables voice control. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an excellent choice for users looking for an affordable, powerful, and easy-to-use tablet.



