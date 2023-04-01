Easter: they create a spot to avoid drinking alcohol and prevent accidents

In Mexico, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography ( INEGI ) there is a vehicle fleet of 34.5 million.

Within the framework of the traditional Holy Week, a campaign has been created that seeks to reduce alcohol consumption to prevent all kinds of accidents in a period in which, as is well known, vacationers usually spend significant amounts on intoxicating drinks.

Since 2019, the year before the pandemic, it is already mandatory to have the self insuredThe same goes for motorcycles. In that sense, in Mexico, according to data from the National Institute of Statistic and Geography (INEGI)there is a vehicle park of 34.5 million.

Under this context, it can be said that life on the road is very diverse and, in many ways, full of complexities, which is why there is a constant call for motorist liability.

In fact, INEGI data reveal that, in Mexico, in 2020 (the year of the pandemic), some 301,678 were officially reported accidents, of which 245 thousand 297 registered only material damages (81.3 percent); In 52,954 injured victims were identified (17.6 percent), and the remaining 3,427 accidents correspond to events with at least one person deceased (1.1 percent).

However, In Mexico, as in other parts of the world, alcohol consumption is one of the main “promoters”so to speak, of car accidents.

Under this framework, it is worth noting that, in Mexico, the annual consumption of alcohol is 4.4 liters per person on average. In addition, it is estimated that 70 percent of the population is an alcohol consumer and close to 27 million Mexicans maintain a harmful or problematic consumption of said drink.

Holy Week: create spot not to drink alcohol and prevent accidents

Easter is one of the most anticipated vacation periods for people, a kind of respite from a social and work environment that is becoming much heavier every day.

On the other hand, we are also talking about a period in which alcohol consumption can skyrocket to a great extent, this being one of the reasons why in Mexico the so-called Dry Law is appealed for on Wednesday, Thursday and Good Friday.

Now, as a strategy to reduce alcohol consumption at Easter and, with it, avoid car accidents, the General Directorate of Traffic of Spain (DGT) and the Accenture Song agency launched a campaign called “Lies” with the aim of raise awareness about the problems generated by alcohol consumption during this period.

This year, Easter also comes with various problems derived from inflation. In fact, according to the National Alliance of Small Merchants (Anpec), this holiday period Holy it will be up to 44 percent more expensive compared to last year, due to price hikes.

