eBay fined millions for selling pill pressing machines

WASHINGTON — E-commerce giant eBay will pay $59 million as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice for selling thousands of pill-pressing machines on its platform.

The machines can be used to make fake pills that look just like prescription pills, but can be laced with substances like fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is fueling the worst overdose crisis in U.S. history.

The company failed to verify buyers’ identities or keep records required by law, and many people who bought the machines on eBay have been prosecuted in connection with illegal trafficking of counterfeit pills, the Justice Department said.

EBay, which provides a platform for people to sell their products, said it reached the settlement to avoid lengthy litigation but maintained it did not break the law.

The company said it had removed pill-making equipment on its own and blocked “tens of thousands” of ads before the Justice Department became involved.

“Government officials have repeatedly praised eBay for our partnership with law enforcement and efforts to support investigations into the illegal use of pill presses,” eBay said.

However, the Justice Department noted that there were thousands of cases in which people bought pill presses on eBay, including high-capacity presses that could produce thousands of pills per hour. Hundreds of those buyers also obtained molds or dies that allowed them to make pills that imitated legitimate ones, authorities said.

Ebay failed to meet requirements that sellers of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment verify buyers’ identities, keep records, and report them to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure machines can be traced and are not used. illegally, federal prosecutors said.