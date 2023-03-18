Drought, inflation and rate hikes: a perfect combo to bring down the level of activity

ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SUN pts gf GA
newfoundland 60 40 18 2 0 82 228 185
Reading 58 3. 4 twenty 4 0 72 209 168
Maine 57 32 22 2 1 67 205 164
Worcester 60 31 26 3 0 65 195 198
adirondacks 59 24 26 8 1 57 193 205
Trois-Rivieres 59 22 35 2 0 46 176 231
norfolk 60 fifteen 40 2 3 35 166 268

South Division

GP W L OL SUN pts gf GA
Jacksonville 59 36 19 3 1 76 190 167
Florida 58 33 17 4 4 74 195 172
Greenville 60 33 19 7 1 74 200 183
south carolina 59 3. 4 twenty 4 1 73 205 170
Atlanta 61 31 24 5 1 68 195 208
Orlando 61 29 24 7 1 66 196 213
Savannah 61 23 28 9 1 56 175 210

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SUN pts gf GA
Toledo 61 40 fifteen 4 2 86 219 144
cincinnati 58 37 12 6 3 83 217 166
Indy 60 36 twenty-one 3 0 75 210 177
fort wayne 58 30 22 4 2 66 223 222
wheeling 60 25 30 5 0 55 187 200
kalamazoo 58 23 31 4 0 fifty 140 184
Iowa 58 fifteen 30 12 1 43 151 217

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SUN pts gf GA
Idaho 58 46 9 2 1 95 237 126
Kansas City 58 26 24 6 2 60 181 191
Allen 57 29 27 1 0 59 207 215
Utah 58 28 27 3 0 59 176 213
wichita 59 27 27 5 0 59 185 190
Rapid City 57 26 30 1 0 53 189 216
tulsa 56 19 29 7 1 46 167 214

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Allen 7, Utah 4

Friday’s Games

Adirondacks 6, Newfoundland 2

Florida 7, Trois-Rivieres 5

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3

Reading 8, Atlanta 2

Savannah 5, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 3, Indy 2

Greenville 4, South Carolina 1

Wheeling 4, Norfolk 3

Worcester 4, Maine 3

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondacks at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Reading, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

