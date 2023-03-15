eco online hotline: Number of legal violations found at new high



With 8,904 cases beyond spam, the online complaints office of the eco Association of the Internet Industry once again recorded a maximum number of legitimate references to illegal content in 2022. The increase compared to the previous year, when the auditors followed up 8,613 reports, was only 3.4 percent. That is significantly less than in 2021, when the number of legitimate submissions rose by 50.6 percent compared to 2020. A plateau could have been reached in 2022.

Almost exclusively depictions of abuse

The numbers can be found in Annual Report 2022 the hotline, which the operator published on Wednesday. The majority of legitimate complaints related to depictions of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of minors, at 91.6 percent or 8760 cases. That is an increase of around 28 percent compared to 2021. 93.6 percent from this area related to content that the examiners classified as “child pornography” within the meaning of the controversial paragraph 184b of the Criminal Code (StGB).

This offense also includes recordings of partially or completely undressed children in provocatively sex-oriented postures as well as the sexually provocative reproduction of children’s bare buttocks or genitals. However, around three quarters of the 2022 justified cases under Section 184b of the Criminal Code related to recordings of child sexual abuse. Of these, around 20 percent related to poses – with a downward trend.

According to the “Delete instead of blocking” principle, websites hosted in Germany with content that is punishable under Section 184 of the Criminal Code could be 100 percent deleted within an average of around 2.8 days. The period of time remained roughly the same as in 2021, when the completion report was received after around 2.65 days on average. Globally, such content was removed in about a week with an overall success rate of 98.5 percent. The reason for the delays was primarily different legal situations relating to texts, virtual representations and links.

Significantly fewer clues

In total, the complaints office received 18,110 references to potentially criminal or youth media protection-related Internet content last year. That is significantly fewer than in 2021, when 25,775 entries were received. With 16,308 cases (88.7 percent), depictions of sexual abuse made up the lion’s share of the total reports. References to freely accessible adult pornography (76 cases) and so-called development-impairing content (75 cases) have decreased noticeably compared to the previous year.

The auditors were able to reject 50.8 percent of the complaints received. A request to the hotline is only justified if the experts actually identify a violation of the law and then take action.

Content hosted abroad is first sent to a partner site of the international hotline network Inhope forwarded. This then takes over the further processing with the aim of removal, for example, and works together with the responsible law enforcement agency of the respective state. If there is no Inhope member in the country where the server is located or if the reported content does not fall within the cooperation partner’s area of ​​responsibility, the eco complaints office will contact the host provider directly. Otherwise a report will be made to the police. In total, it sent 15,300 corresponding “notifications” last year, compared to 12,725 in 2021.

Very little anti-constitutional content

In the last year, too, the proportion of justified complaints was noticeably low, especially in the area of ​​anti-constitutional content, which was again reported somewhat more frequently. Only about 6 percent of it had to or could be classified as illegal content in the end. Ultimately, the lawyers classified only 33 reported content from this category as illegal. This corresponds to 0.4 percent of all justified complaints in 2022 and is almost identical to the previous year.

In the current reporting year, the hotline also received a total of 472,763 complaints about unsolicited advertising emails. That is around 11 percent more spam than in the previous year. But there were “many multiple reports”. Once again, it has generally been shown “that it is important to be able to report illegal content anonymously”. Compared to 2021, the proportion of anonymous complaints received has increased by around 19 percentage points to 64.6 percent.

Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus from the Greens emphasizes in the foreword that the fight against sexualized violence against children has “top priority” for her. This issue needs to be addressed on many levels. The EU Commission recently “supported” this approach with its proposal for a relevant regulation. A Europe-wide uniform procedure is important here. She expressly advocates “strengthening prevention and making providers responsible for making their contribution to the protection of children and young people”. Paus had previously repeatedly rejected the chat control associated with the draft.

Complaints manager Alexandra Koch-Skiba was “deeply convinced that the principle of deleting instead of blocking can be the only viable way to combat illegal Internet content”. Current regulatory projects at European level should better promote and include this approach as well as established, functioning structures and existing cooperation. The eco has already spoken out in principle against a comprehensive scanning of online communication.



(my)

