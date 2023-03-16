EcoFlow River 2, the accumulation for the house and the outdoor is from Mediaworld | Tom’s Hardware

Mai come in this historical moment, all of us have been imprisoned in heart the “energy question”. Quali che siano i motivi, dalla pure speculation about the war in Ukraine, the only certainty is che and energetic costs are greatly increased, negli ultimi mesi. Gas, electricity, benzina… all the coasts of the sea, and all the time nearing solutions to risk.

Yes, but one of the problems will be, when it talks about electrical energy, it is I don’t know if I can keep it easily. To immagazine it infatti servono batterie and certainly not the same style that if I turn on the supermarket.

A good idea is what I gave equip me with a power station Like the EcoFlow River 2 Pro. If it’s an accumulation (name that it has caught recent feet and that it is for “accumulation system”) portable, powerful supply gives Far will work any electric appliance for which time In the event of an emergency, the light at home will work and allow you to charge the smartphone, but it is also optimal to walk around. in campgiosia in tenda sia in camper, or even just for a gita fuori porta ben organized.

EcoFlow River 2 Pro is a portable, lightweight and powerful power station that allows for even electrical power. With a 768 Wh lithium iron phosphate battery (LiFeP04) you can feed yourself, from the cell phone to the laptop, from the lamp to the fridge and it is also interesting for those who have a day at home solar panel system, ma non riesce a consumare tutta l’energia prodotta in tempo reale. Since “selling” it to the manager has practically no sense, it is better to accumulate it inside a battery and be able to use it when it works – typically in the evening or in the morning.

EcoFlow River 2, River 2 Max and River 2 Pro – Specific Capacity (Wh): 256, 512, 768

Output Power (Watt): 300, 500, 800 (x2 using X-Boost)

Potenza assorbita in ricarica (Watt): 360, 660, 940

Time of Ricarica in AC (minutes): 60, 70, 70

Weight: 3.5Kg, 6Kg, 7.8Kg

Il facto che EcoFlow River 2 Pro sia portatile, poi, significa che potreste partirre por un viaggio, y insieme alle valigie portarvi right also l’energia solare prodotta dal vostro impianto!

With around 800 Wh of power, EcoFlow River 2 rich Little più di un’ora per ricaricarsi (using a normal current dam), which in case of need is enough to give you a breather to be ready to leave. Obviously it is also possible to combine the EcoFlow River 2 Pro with a set of pannelli solari portable, in particular those products from the stessa EcoFlow. In this case, the time of Ricarica arrives at three hours.

The erogata power arrives fine to 1600 Wh, sufficient for many esempi di utilizzo, but it is served with a function to arrive at 600 Wh. I can also use devices that don’t have much energy, like Trapani, TV or acoustic speakers – beh, acoustic devices very power in effect. Per i menos esigenti, ci sono anche modelli less esagerati, compreso uno da 256W en grado di arrivare a cuasi 600 en erogazione con la tecnología X-Boost: c’è abbastanza potenza per far funzionare all to those that serve without appesantirsi troppo…

The River 2 Pro has five uscita ports: two USB-A, one USB-C, one AC and one DC. I consent to touch and use my devices at the same time in a fast and efficient way.

With the numerous qualities of EcoFlow River 2 Pro, it is worth mentioning that works also with UPS: in other parole, connect it to the PC, to the router or to any other oggetto that protects the volete, avoid any damage to improvvisi sbalzi or power interruptions. Thanks to EcoFlow River 2 Pro and your device will continue to work effectively on the lungs, but at the right time, if necessary. Or simply work fine at the end of the problem – the current interruption will last only for any minute. The UPS function activates automatically in less than 30 milliseconds, an excellent performance.

For its smarter days, EcoFlow River 2 Pro also offers a convenient app to install on your smartphone. Thanks to the Bluetooth connection, you will be able to control various parameters in all comfort.

And it is not davvero the case of worrying about the duration. Alla classica demanda “yes ok ma non durerà niente” EcoFlow responds with an incredible number: EcoFlow River 2 Pro promises fine at 6,000 cicli di ricarica, 6 volte in più rispetto ai 500 di media offerti dalla concurrence. Qualcosa di davvero incredibile, che means anni di utilizzo senza deterioramenti rilevanti. If you consider that on average the battery of a smartphone will change after 2-3 years (1,000 cycles or less), it is a very impressive thing.

Thanks to an initiative promoted by Attiva SpA, distributor for Italy of Ecoflow, potete vedere dal vivo EcoFlow River 2 Pro presso il Mediaworld sales point di Viale Certosa, to Milano. A precious occasion to touch with your hand a technology that is quickly reaching a point of difference. Ma soprattutto per vedere di persona un prodotto che representa la tipa di diamante della sua categoría.

EcoFlow River 2 Pro is the perfect solution for near a portable and reliable power option. With its high capacity battery, its versatile power supply and its large capacity, it offers the freedom say avere energia ovunque. However, its compatibility with the EcoFlow solar panel and its durability over time is made by an ecological and sustainable selta.