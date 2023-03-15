Ecology removes median ads in Riberas

Juarez City.- On this day, personnel from the Ecology Department removed advertisements that affected the visibility of the guides, but they were also without permission in the central median of the Juárez Porvenir highway, at the height of the Riberas del Bravo subdivision.

The maneuver was carried out in response to the complaints presented by the residents of the sector, who complained about these ads because they affected visibility and the bad image they gave the area, it was reported in a statement.

The director of Ecology, César Díaz Gutiérrez, reported that the ecological agents attended different negotiations to verify that they had permission to install these ads, but none of them had it, so they were removed.

He indicated that they withdrew between 25 to 30 advertisements, including banners, advertisements, tires that advertised the tire shops, as well as tarpaulins and blankets.

The official commented that it is regularly the Municipal Public Services Directorate that is in charge of removing this type of advertisement, but the Ecology Directorate is also empowered to carry out these actions, especially when there is a complaint from the citizenry.

The recommendation for the community is to avoid the use of these ads, which represent a danger to drivers and pedestrians themselves, he added.