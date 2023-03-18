Ecuador: a 6.8 earthquake left a total of 12 dead

On the day of Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale affected the Latin American country and not only left a total of 12 muertosbut it generated several structural damages in cities.

From the United States Geological Survey, it was reported that the tremor occurred about 80 kilometers south of Guayaquil. It was also reported that there are buildings and houses with cracks, broken glass, fallen walls and commercial premises that close for fear of aftershocks.

Through his Twitter account, the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lassoinformed that “we are carrying out the evaluation of the effects caused by the earthquake. The institutions were activated immediately and contingency teams are mobilizing to offer all their support to those who have been affected.”

On the other hand, The earthquake was also felt in northern Peruwhich according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) reached a magnitude of 7 in its territory and ten minutes later, in the Tumbes region, a first aftershock of magnitude 4.1 was felt.