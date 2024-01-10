Ecuador accuses 13 people involved in the armed assault on a television station of terrorism

GUAYAQUIL.- The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office will prosecute 13 individuals who were arrested this Tuesday for the armed assault on the TC Televisión channel for terrorism, which carries penalties of 10 to 13 years in prison according to the Ecuadorian penal code.

The attack, which occurred during a live broadcast, was perpetrated with long weapons, short weapons and explosives, generating moments of panic among employees. The newscast’s editor-in-chief, Alina Manrique, described her experience when the attackers threatened with bombs and firearms. “They put a gun to my head. I’ve suffered. I’m panicking. “I thought about my entire life, about my two children,” she said.

For his part, TC Televisión’s camera director, Boris Jiménez, described the day as “one of panic and terror” and expressed the confusion and chaos that occurred during the attack.

Ecuador’s president, Daniel Noboa, issued a decree declaring the country in “internal armed conflict,” mobilizing the armed forces to combat “transnational organized crime, terrorist organizations and belligerent non-state actors.” In addition, he pointed out several gangs, such as Los Lobos, Los Choneros, Los Tiguerones and Los Águilas, as responsible for the violence in the country.

Wave of violence in Ecuador

The attack occurred amid a wave of violence in the country, with prison riots, kidnappings of police officers and vehicle explosions. The president had previously declared a state of emergency after the alleged escape of criminal leaders, which triggered a series of violent acts in several Ecuadorian provinces.

Other violent incidents were reported in different parts of the country, including explosions and riots.

The situation led the government to take additional measures, such as suspending in-person classes in areas near state prisons and convening the Public and State Security Council. Meanwhile, authorities are working to restore peace and security in the midst of the crisis unleashed by these acts of violence.

Source: With information from AP