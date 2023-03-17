Ecuador: Assembly members request impeachment against President Lasso for corruption

A few days ago it was with the family of the president of Colombia, now it is with the president of Ecuador himself, Guillermo Lasso. This Latin America, always so Latin America.

Yesterday, March 16, se formally filed a request for impeachment against the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso. According to accusations made by opposition legislators, the president he would have protected those close to him to create a network of corruption within his government.

Foto: @LassoGuillermo

The request for impeachment against the president of Ecuador (which could end in his dismissal) is not just anything. To do it the endorsement of 58 of the 137 legislators that make up the National Assembly was needed (that is, its Parliament).

As reported by Assemblywoman Viviana Veloz, President Lasso can be impeached for having committed crimes indicated in causal two of article 129 of the Constitution of Ecuador. That is to say, it is suspected that the president committed the crimes of "concussion, bribery, embezzlement or illicit enrichment".

In accordance with DWthe impeachment request against Guillermo Lasso is based on accusations against him, which suggest that he is iInvolved in the embezzlement of funds from the public companies Petroecuador, the Ecuadorian Oil Fleet (FLOPEC) and the Coordinating Company of Public Companies (EMCO).

Assemblywoman Viviana Veloz assured that in the coming days more members of the National Assembly will join the request for impeachment against Guillermo Lasso. She calculates that although to make the request only the endorsement of a third part of the Assembly is needed, in total they may gather more than third parties.

Government of Ecuador rejects political trial against Lasso

As expected, from the Communication office of the Presidency of Ecuador a position was issued regarding the request made in the National Assembly… and, as was also expected, this was to reject “categorically” (there it is also the favorite word of politicians) the request for impeachment against Guillermo Lasso.

“Said demand totally lacks political and legal elements that allow sustaining a process against the presidentwith the sole objective of attacking the institutionality of the Ecuadorian State and democracy itself”, criticized the government of Ecuador.

Well, what the Presidency says is very cool and categorical, but the future of Guillermo Lasso will be decided by the Constitutional Court of Ecuador. There it will be determined if the impeachment request against the president is founded. If so, the process will continue.

