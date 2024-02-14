Ecuador calls for a popular consultation and a referendum for April

QUITO.- The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador announced this Wednesday the call for a popular consultation and a referendum for April 21 of this year, addressing eleven questions that cover crucial issues such as security, employment, investment and the structure of the State, in addition of constitutional issues.

The electoral calendar was ratified, establishing a registration period for political parties and social organizations from February 28 to March 4, thus marking the official start of the electoral campaign on March 7 and its closure on April 18.

The official results are scheduled to be released on June 5. Although the electoral roll has more than 13.6 million Ecuadorians registered, it will close on February 22, according to reports from the newspaper ‘El Universo’.

Call inquiries

Among the questions, a proposal stands out to reform article 158 of the Constitution, raising the possibility of the Armed Forces providing support to the Police in the fight against organized crime, an initiative promoted by former president Guillermo Lasso.

Besides, four more questions will be put to a referendumaddressing topics such as the extradition of Ecuadorians, the creation of judiciaries specialized in constitutional matters, international arbitration and labor contracts.

On the other hand, six questions will be submitted to popular consultationincluding the possibility of increasing penalties for crimes such as terrorism, human trafficking and drug trafficking, as well as the regulation of the use of restricted weapons and ammunition.

Among the issues raised is also the possibility of carrying out sentences in social rehabilitation centers, as well as the discussion on state ownership of assets obtained illicitly or unjustifiably.

These ten questions were approved by the Ecuadorian Constitutional Court at the end of January, after the Government initially proposed a total of 20 questions, withdrawing one related to casinos, and finally remaining at 19 questions, of which ten were approved, four with amendments.

Source: With information from Europa Press