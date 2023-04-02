Ecuador: Due to landslide, there are 27 dead

In Ecuadorthis Saturday he went up to 27 balance sheet deaths as a result of a large landslide that took place a week ago in the Andean zone, where rescuers are still searching for dozens of missing people.

Near million fingers cubic meters of earth slid from a mountain to the populated of alausi300 kilometers south of Quitocapital of the country that experienced the event.

As we reported in The Truth Newsthis landslide damaged some 24 hectares in which there were 209 houses, according to the Risk Management Secretariat (SGR).

27 dead by landslide in Ecuador

They went from 23 to 27 deaths in Ecuador



According to what was recently reported, the event left 23 dead with two people found alive and taken to hospitals, 38 injured and 67 missing, apart from 850 victims.

The SGR announced on Saturday that ‘the rescue teams continue, for the sixth consecutive day, with the search for the lost people.

The area was declared a yellow alert, before the orange and red ones, the latter of maximum danger, due to the intense rains that have hit Ecuador since January, apart from the authorities also warned about the collapse of a nearby road.

Before the balance, Ecuador had 23 deaths, 46 thousand 220 affected and 9 thousand 690 houses with damages, due to the effects of the downpours as well as floods.

For this reason, the storm forced the government to declare a state of emergency last week in 13 of the 24 provinces of the country.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Earthquake in Ecuador interrupts transmission: this is how TV drivers reacted

What is a landslide?

Landslides occur due to natural events or gravity



A landslide or landslide is nothing more than a massive movement of rocks, rubble, earth or mud down a slope, although most of these landslides are caused by gravity, they also have natural events as causes, such as rain, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, groundwater pressure, erosion, destabilization of slopes as a result of deforestation, cultivation and construction, snow or melting glaciers.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news.