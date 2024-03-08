Ecuador extends declared state of exception for 30 days

QUITO.- Ecuador On Thursday, it extended for 30 days the state of emergency, which allows the military to be mobilized to maintain order in the streets and prisons, decreed in January in the face of a violent onslaught by drug trafficking groups, the government reported.

President Daniel Noboa who took office in November, issued a decree by which he decided to “renew for thirty additional days” the state of emergency throughout the country, which he ordered on January 8.

The measure, which includes the prison system converted by drug organizations into operations centers to send drugs to the United States and Europe, is due to the “serious internal commotion” and the “internal armed conflict” facing the nation, according to the document. .

The Constitution allows the president to maintain the state of emergency for up to 90 continuous days.

Noboa imposed a state of emergency on January 8 after Adolfo “Fito” Macías, head of one of the country’s main criminal groups, escaped from a prison in Guayaquil (southwest) where he was serving 34 years in prison for organized crime, drug trafficking and murder.

Drug groups intensify actions in Ecuador

After Fito’s escape, who has not yet been recaptured, drug groups attacked again with violence and left around twenty dead, more than 200 police officers and prison guards temporarily kidnapped in prisons and streets, and attacks with explosives.

On January 9, the president even declared the country in “internal armed conflict” and ordered the Armed Forces to neutralize around twenty gangs with links to cartels in Mexico and Colombia, whom he called “terrorists” and “belligerents.”

The Constitutional Court considered that the declaration of the “internal armed conflict” can be for an indefinite period by virtue of the fact that it is not linked to the state of emergency.

The state of emergency also empowers the president to suspend rights, which maintains the inviolability of correspondence with a view to identifying “illicit conduct.”

With these measures, Ecuador – located between Colombia and Peru, the world’s main cocaine producers – has managed to seize some 65 tons of drugs since January.

The military is also in charge of the prisons, the scene of bloody armed clashes between gangs that have left more than 460 inmates dead since 2021, in massacres that have become among the worst in Latin America.

Due to drug trafficking, homicides went from 6 to a record 46 per 100,000 inhabitants between 2018 and 2023, making the country one of the most violent in the world.

The state of emergency allowed the homicide rate to be reduced from 28 a day during the first week of January to 11 after two weeks, according to official data.

Source: With information from AFP