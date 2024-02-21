Ecuador increases VAT to finance fight against drug trafficking

QUITO.- The government of Ecuador will implement an increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 12% to 15% starting in April, with the aim of securing additional resources to combat drug trafficking amid significant security challenges.

“We will set the VAT at 15% to actively support the successful campaigns against insecurity,” Economy Minister Juan Carlos Vega declared on Wednesday.

The increase will come into effect once the law is published in the Official Registry and the Ministry of Economy issues a report supporting the increase up to the maximum allowed by a “fiscal emergency,” the minister explained.

“At this time, it is crucial to maintain the VAT to preserve security, and we will be closely monitoring the economic situation,” Vega said.

With this adjustment to 15%, the government expects to raise approximately $1.3 billion additionally annually to finance the fight against criminal organizations linked to international narcotics cartels.

Initial proposition

Initially, President Daniel Noboa had proposed a permanent increase to 13% and temporarily to 15%, a proposal that was rejected by the National Assembly. Subsequently, the president vetoed this legislative decision.

In response, the government presented a new proposal setting the increase at 13%, with the possibility of modifying the rate to 15% according to the country’s economic needs.

To ratify its original plan to maintain the VAT at 12%, the Legislature required the support of 92 of the 137 assembly members. However, the motion only received 78 votes in favor. Furthermore, Congress, where the ruling party has a minority, did not obtain the necessary votes to officially accept the presidential veto.

In the absence of agreement, Ecuadorian legislation establishes that the veto is considered accepted, which means that the VAT will go from 12% to 13% after 30 days.

VAT main source of income

VAT constitutes one of the main sources of income for Ecuador, and the 12% rate generated a collection of approximately 8.4 billion dollars in 2023, equivalent to 8% of GDP.

To finance the fight against gangs linked to drug trafficking, the Assembly approved that the financial sector contribute up to 25% of the profits obtained in 2023, and that the Capital Outflow Tax, currently 3.5%, be increased up to a maximum of 5%.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie), an influential organization that participated in mobilizations that overthrew three presidents between 1997 and 2005, opposes the VAT increase, arguing that it will affect the most vulnerable sectors of the economy.

