Ecuador needs specialized US assistance to tackle narcopolitics

QUITO.- The “specialized help” that the United States can provide to Ecuador, plagued by violence and crime is essential to face “hybrid war” generated by drug trafficking mafias in the streets, by politicians who support organized crime and the misinformation that reigns on social networks, considers the Ecuadorian analyst, Francisco Endara living in Miami as a political refugee.

10 days ago The Andean nation experienced the peak of terror, when criminal groups, related to Colombian and Mexican drug cartels unleashed a wave of violence, with a series of simultaneous attacks that included the seizure of prison facilities, the kidnapping of prison guides, innumerable terrorist actions, mainly in the coastal city of Guayaquil, the live appearance of armed criminals on a television channel. national public television and hitman on January 17 of prosecutor César Suárez who was handling the terrorism case of the 11 arrested for the assault on the television plant.

In Endara’s opinion, the narcoterrorist attack on January 9 was a “new coup attempt”similar to what happened in 2019 against former president Lenín Moreno (2017 – 2021) when the “Bribery” case was being investigated, for which former president Rafael Correa (2007 – 2017), based in Belgium, was sentenced to eight years in prison, fugitive from Ecuadorian justice.

This criminal offensive, he maintains, was promoted by “groups related to the Sao Paulo Forum”in response to the “Metastasis” case, revealed by the Ecuadorian Attorney General, Diana Salazar, on December 14, 2023, which reveals the penetration of drug trafficking and organized crime in the politics and institutions of the State, with the purchase of judges, politicians, prosecutors, police and prison authorities.

“It is a much stronger case (“Metastasis”), where the relationships that, ultimately, end up involving 21st century socialism are discovered. All the correismo ends up involved with the relationships of this drug trafficker (Leandro Norero, alias “El Patron”, murdered in 2020) or the tentacles” he had in the institutions, says the analyst, a member of the Interamerican Institute for Democracybased in Miami, in an interview with DIARIO LAS AMERICAS.

Political connection – drug trafficking

These violent events, Endara mentions, “coincidentally” are recorded in the South American nation every time they are investigated. “an important case for Correismo”. The attorney general even anticipated this a month ago, in statements to the press within the framework of said investigation.

“There is an undeniable connection between certain groups of politicians and drug trafficking, and that is where all these things happen,” says Endara. He adds that he is now starting a “super strong campaign in favor of Correa,” in the midst of a “hybrid war,” in which the population is attacked “from different fronts.”

“An attack is seen from the criminal sidebut there is also an attack from social networks, which seeks to demotivate the population, with fake news and a lot of quite twisted or manipulative arguments, and an attack from the political side, which seeks to gain the favor of the people,” he points out.

In this sense, it is considered essential “specialized help” that the US can provide to the government of Daniel Noboa, who through Decree 111 declared Ecuador in “armed internal conflict” and ordered the Armed Forces to combat drug trafficking mafias as terrorist organizations, also in the midst of a State of Exception.

In his opinion, intelligence support is essential in the country, due to the Correa’s “pro-crime” policywhich in 2009 dismantled the Special Investigations Unit of the Ecuadorian Police and expelled the Manta Base, which allowed drug trafficking to be monitored on the Ecuadorian coast and in much of the region.

“They can provide intelligence help to see where organized crime networks are infiltratedin the police and in the judicial system, and can help identify gangs and find their location,” he emphasizes.

However, this is not an easy process, given that the 2008 Ecuadorian Constitution, promoted by Correa, prohibits “military interference” from other countries in the nation. Currently, the Constitutional Court is evaluating the “constitutionality” of an agreement signed last October by former President Guillermo Lasso (2021 – 2023), which will allow for deeper security and cooperation relations between the US and Ecuador.

Reforms to a “pro-criminal” Constitution

In Endara’s opinion, the Ecuadorian president has made the “appropriate” decisions for the moment, within the framework of this “iron fist” policy against narcoterrorist organizations, with which until January 15 he had achieved kill five suspected terrorists, arrest 1,534 criminals, 158 of them for terrorismand release 201 prison guides and administrative staff who were held in prisons.

Now, he considers, the president must be supported in the popular consultation that he promotes in order to implement a series of reforms to the Penal Code and the “pro-criminal” Constitution that implemented Correismo, that weakened the actions of the Ecuadorian police and limits the time of the Armed Forces on the street.

In the consultation, which is currently being reviewed by the Constitutional Court, Noboa proposes changes in the role of the Armed Forces, which has been facing organized crime since January 9, also calls for increasing penalties for crimes such as terrorism and organized crime. And, in a second round of questions, he raises issues related to security, such as extradition, domain forfeitureillegal mining and pardons for uniformed officers.

“The popular consultation arose due to the atmosphere of threat and anxiety in which the people were (…) The Penal Code and the Constitution made by the Correismo block the way (for the security forces) in all areas, for so to speak, and favors criminals”, asserts Endara.

Regarding the increase in VAT of 12% a 15% To obtain the resources needed to maintain the state of war that Ecuador is experiencing, he assures that it needs to be accompanied by other policies, such as reducing “So big a state that Correa left”the collection of tax debts and the cutting of state expenses, such as some advertising by government institutions.

“It is a situation (the internal armed conflict) that cannot be prolonged either because of the issue of resources, because of the emotional issue of the people and because of the wear for the government”, he emphasizes.

