Ecuador ratifies free trade agreement with China

QUITO _The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa ratified this Thursday the free trade agreement with China, which came into force immediately, reported the presidency of the Andean country.

The government assured that this agreement represents “a door of unprecedented commercial opportunities,” since the Asian giant is “one of the largest and most dynamic markets in the world,” it said in a statement.

In this way, China “becomes a strategic destination for Ecuadorian non-oil exports,” and the agreement will strengthen bilateral relations between both nations.

The Ecuadorian National Assembly approved the trade agreement with China last week after a favorable ruling issued by the Constitutional Court, although the process was paralyzed when former president Guillermo Lasso invoked cross death in May, a formula that implies the dissolution of the Chamber .

The free trade agreement with China was launched during Lasso’s term. Noboa’s predecessor signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese President Xi Jinping in February 2022 during his official visit to Beijing for this reason.

Source: EUROPA PRESS