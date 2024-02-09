Ecuador sets presidential elections for February 9, 2025

QUITO.- He National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador announced this Friday the agenda for the presidential elections, setting the voting day for February 9, 2025, with a possible second round scheduled for mid-April.

The statement issued by the CNE highlights that in 2025, Ecuadorian citizens must elect the president and vice president of the country, as well as the national, provincial and foreign assembly members, and the Andean parliamentarians.

“In compliance with the provisions of the Constitution, the inauguration of the elected authorities is scheduled for May 2025, who will exercise their functions during the next four years,” says the CNE statement, disseminated through its official social networks.

In the February 2021 elections, the Ecuadorian population elected Guillermo Lasso as president of the country. However, after facing a political trial, he opted for the mechanism known as the ‘cross death’ in May 2023, which consists of dissolve Congress and request the calling of general elections.

At that time, Lasso issued a decree to dissolve Congress and call for early general elections, although he ultimately decided not to participate.

In August 2023, Daniel Noboa, 36 years old, became the youngest president of Ecuador and assumed the Presidency at the end of November for a period of just a year and a half, since it is considered that his mandate is not new, but continues the one started by Lasso in 2021.

Source: With information from Europa Press