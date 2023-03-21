Ed Sheeran is in therapy for suicidal thoughts: the tragedies that exacerbated his depression

Ed Sheeran is probably the most popular British singer today.collaborating with various artists on hits like “Forever my Love”, “Thinking Out Loud”, “Shape of You”, among others, which have put it at the top of the playlists worldwide.

Similarly, the uk celebrity He has won several international awards and made the leap to film and television, appearing in productions such as “Game of Thrones” like a Lannister soldier, “Yesterday” or “The Simpsons”.

However, and despite the success, the British singer had a relapse in his depression due to the deaths of friends or the illness of his wife, for which he had to agree to go to therapy.

Ed Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn, whom he has known since childhood (Photo: Ed Sheeran / Instagram)

THE DEPRESSION TO ED SHEERAN

In conversation with Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran discussed the dark moments that brought his latent depression to the surface, as well as the importance of Cherry Seaborn in his treatment.

Cherry Seaborn disease

While the singer’s wife, whom he married in 2018, was pregnant with their second daughter, Jupiter, doctors detected a tumor, which required risky surgery.

The surgery was performed in February 2022 and coincided with the artist’s presentation at Wembley, London. “There’s nothing you can do about it. you feel so helpless”, indicated the artist when remembering that he had to complete a concert with the uncertainty of the intervention.

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn, whom he married in 2018 (Photo: teddysphotos / Instagram)

The death of Jamal Edwards

In those days, music impresario Jaml Edwards, Sheeran’s friend and former roommate, died at the age of 31 due to a cardiac arrhythmia caused by cocaine use.

The British artist learned of her death twelve hours later, when he wrote to discuss a new music video he planned to release.

Jamal Edwards and Ed Sheeran were friends for several years (Photo: jamaledwards / Instagram)

The death of Shane Warne

On more than one occasion, Shane Warne and Ed Sheeran demonstrated their great friendship, so his death, a month after Jamal Edwards’ departure, was another blow for Sheeran.

“I have always had very low moments in my life. But it wasn’t really until last year that I really tackled it.”, acknowledged the actor.

Shane Warne passed away in March 2022 (Photo: shanewarne23 / Instagram)

HE CAME TO THINK ABOUT SUICIDE

According to the artist, he has dealt with depression since childhood, especially due to marginalization, noting that he suffered criticism for having “bright red hair, big blue glasses, a stutter, and a perforated eardrum”.

Although he tried not to pay attention to the negative comments, the artist acknowledged that they have affected him and that they left a mark on him.

“They only point you out for being different on that point. I’ve blocked a lot of it, but I have a big problem with it. I think it plays with wanting to be on stage and have people like you and stuff.”, he added.

Added to the deaths of her friends and the illness of her husband, the depression soon appeared with more force. “I felt that I did not want to live anymore. And I’ve had that throughout my life… You’re under the waves drowning. You’re like in this thing. And you can’t get out of it”, he expressed.

Cherry Seaborn was key in Ed Sheeran’s therapy (Photo: teddysphotos / Instagram)

THE SUPPORT OF CHERRY SEABORN

Despite being assailed by negative thoughts, Sheeran was not alone, as his wife noticed the process he was going through and encouraged him to take therapy. In addition, the singer himself assured that he felt selfish to have these ideas, since he was the father of two girls.

“Nobody really talks about their feelings where I come from. People think it’s weird to get a therapist in England… I think it’s very helpful to be able to talk to someone and just let off steam and not feel guilty about letting off steam. Obviously, I have lived a very privileged life. So my friends would always look at me like, ‘Oh, it’s not that bad.’”, he expressed.

Currently, the 32-year-old artist is attending therapy and has come to terms with his fight against depression, acknowledging that mental health “It’s not a button you push, where you’re automatically fine.”, because, despite the attempts to eradicate them, “it’s something that will always be there and just has to be managed”.