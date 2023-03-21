Ed Sheeran will collaborate with Shakira on a new single

Mexico City.- As Ed Sheeran prepares to promote his new album Subtract, he shared details about his unpublished material and his upcoming collaborations with Latino artists.

The singer-songwriter is known for giving the world the most romantic ballads in recent years, but he is also echoed by his many collaborations with other artists, be it singing, composing or writing.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the British revealed his upcoming collaborations with Latino artists such as J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Shakira.

Together with the interpreter of “Mi Gente” he is preparing the premiere of a collaboration that will be part of a new album that is almost finished and even has videos filmed, only the release date is awaited.

They will premiere a joint work with Daddy Yankee, where Sheeran will sing between rapped verses and another reggaeton piece in which he raps in Spanish.

The premiere of new music by Shakira is also on the horizon, an album in which Ed Sheeran has participated writing exclusive pieces.

On May 5, he will premiere his most recent work Subtract, a compilation of songs about death, illness, pain, depression and addictions.