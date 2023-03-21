Edesur: an intervention for the rostrum that does not solve the serious operational problem that ENEL is dragging

The intervention will last 180 days, which, in principle, should conclude between the completion of the PASO and the presidential election in October.

Far from being a fundamental measure in an extreme situation, the “intervention administrative” to Edesur announced by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa and the landing at the head of that movement of the former Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat and current mayor of Avellaneda, Jorge Ferraresi, constitutes yet another formal change for the forum that is intended to alter the operational management and control of the “box” of the electricity distributor controlled by the Italian group ENEL.

The intervention communicated by the Minister of Economy and the Secretary of Energy, Flavía Royón -together with the ENRE helmsman, Walter Martello and the Legal and Administrative Secretary of Economy, Ricardo Casal-, through a recorded announcement will last for 180 days which, in principle, should conclude between the completion of the PASO and the presidential election in October.

After having previously inflated the scope of the measure, Massa himself was in charge of lowering the price and tone of the intervention by clarifying that it will not affect the operational control of the company, that responsibility for the supply will continue to be at the head of Edesur and that the mission assigned to the Kirchnerista Ferraresi will be to “supervise, control and monitor the administrative area, the investment plan and the fulfillment of the works that guarantee the provision of the service.

In the same sense, the minister was concerned to highlight that the decision taken “does not affect the concession contractnor the rights of private shareholders”, which is why—according to Massa’s interpretation—ENEL’s directors would have no reason to go and denounce the Government before ICSID for breach of contract.

The new one “administrative intervention” that the economic team took to the field adds to the play that it had deployed last week when the Royón secretary instructed the ENRE to carry out a criminal complaint against the Edesur board of directors for the alleged crimes of embezzlementfraud to the detriment of the public administration and abandonment of people.

An intervention that leaves the ENRE controller in a bad light

In fact, the intervention –prompted after verifying that the judicial route will go a long way and will not solve in the short term the serious management problem that Edesur shows— leaves poorly standing and blurred to the ENRE controllerthe Buenos Aires massista Martello, who has been proclaiming and promising very harsh and extreme sanctions against those responsible for the electricity distributor.

At the head of the regulatory body, Martello was not able to detect in time the deficiencies and operational failures of Edesur that exploded with the massive and prolonged power cuts that affected thousands of users from Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires for several days.

Nor did it have the capacity to react to propose and coordinate a “crisis committee” aimed at addressing the emergency situation generated by the lack of electricity during the historic heat waves that have been registered in the metropolitan region since mid-December.

Edesur: an intervention “for the tribune”

Besides, the intervention ordered by Massa walked to stay overlapping and with the risk of generate a “short circuit” with another measure of similar characteristics that Martello implemented just three weeks ago at the direction of the Energy authorities.

At the end of February -through resolution 237- the ENRE comptroller launched a “audit technique integral” in Edesur in order to assess its management capacity, determine the corresponding sanctions for the deficient provision of the service and propose operational and regulatory measures aimed at avoiding repeated supply problems.

According to the provisions of the control entity, the team of technicians sent to Edesur will have 90 days to “carry out the process audit, verify the consistency of their technological availability, materials, supplies and human resources to carry out consistent substantive management processes in primary care, claims, operation, corrective and preventive maintenance, investment planning, costs and loss management”.

After that period, will have another period of 30 days to submit before the intervention of the ENRE the “final report” that—according to what Martello indicated—will be sent to Congress to define what to do with the Edesur concession.

Due to the deadlines at stake, legislators should come together to discuss and resolve the issue of Edesur at the peak of the PASO electoral campaignsomething impossible to achieve that would allow the current controllers of the disputed electricity distributor to arrive almost unscathed until the next change of government.