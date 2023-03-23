EdF: Barthez cautious with Maignan

Excellent in the AC Milan jersey, Mike Maignan (27 years old, 5 caps) was named number 1 goalkeeper for the French team following the departure of Hugo Lloris after the 2022 World Cup. A logical choice given the performances of the former Lille in club. For Fabien Barthez, the Milanese must however still prove at the international level.

“It’s a shame he missed the World Cup. He could have better absorbed the dimension of such an event. Afterwards, I can’t really judge him at international level yet. He’s starting a new adventure “The time is over for learning. The years without a final phase, you have a dozen or so matches where you have to perform well. He will discover this requirement. (…) These last three years, Mike has climbed the ladder with brilliance. Now no one can advance, because I repeat it we have never seen this level of competition which is still a tone above that of a competition national”, insisted the 1998 world champion for RMC.