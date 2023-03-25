EdF: D. Upamecano – “eat well, sleep well”

Associated in the axis Ibrahima Konat, defender Dayot Upamecano (24 years old, 13 caps and 2 goals) made a good copy on Friday against the Netherlands (4-0), with a goal at the key. Before continuing on Monday against Ireland, the Bayern Munich player wanted to send a message to his teammates. With an air of dj-vu.

“Ireland, we will have to eat well and sleep well because we play a lot of matches,” he said with a smile to the media of the French selection. A reference to the advice of the new captain of the Blues, Kylian Mbapp?

On February 14, after the defeat against Bayern Munich (1-0) in the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League, the PSG striker asked his teammates “that everyone eat well, sleep well”. Words that caused a lot of reaction at the time.