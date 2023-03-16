EdF (f) : Henry a dit nun !

EdF (f) : Henry a dit nun !

13h22EdF (f) : Henry a dit nun ! 1:10 p.mMan City: a shift clause for Hland? 12h55EdF: W. Fofana and K. Thuram expected 12h45Real : Camavinga a sduit Ancelotti 12h32Algeria: Aouar confirms his choice (official) 12h18OM: Marcus Thuram, a hope already cooled 12h03Liverpool : Konat, seule claircie 11h46EdF: W. Fofana, the Ivory Coast insists 11h29Lens : Pereira da Costa long (official) 11h14Portugal: Ronaldo expected with Martinez 10h57Bara : Buy a dj contact Gndogan 10h41Real: Courtois charges City-Leipzig VAR 10h22PSG: Osimhen, Henry validates the idea 10:00 a.mFIFA: Infantino rlu (official) 09h41EdF (f): Gourvennec has heard 09h22LdC: Benzema, une srie muche 09h00C4 : Nice-Sheriff Tiraspol, probable compos 08h43OM: Boghossian praises the merits of Veretout 08h24Real: Ancelotti reassures for Benzema 00h22Naples: Zielinski warns competition 00:15EdF (f): the Thierry Henry track! 00h14Frankfurt: Glasner praises Osimhen and Naples 00h07Naples : Guardiola agac Spalletti 00h01Naples: Osimhen dreams of the title 15/03Liverpool: Klopp pays tribute to Real 15/03LdC: the ranking of scorers 15/03LdC: Sertic attacks before Naples-Frankfurt 15/03EdF: Deschamps, Benzema dodges 15/03Real: the joy of Ancelotti 15/03Real: Benzema’s warning to Bara 15/03Naples: Osimhen in the legend 15/03Real : Liverpool, Benzema note un succs mrit 15/03LdC: 3 Italians in quarters, the beautiful symbol! 15/03LdC: the 8 qualified for the quarters! 15/03LdC : Real 1-0 Liverpool (Real qualifi) 15/03LdC: Napoli 3-0 Frankfurt (Naples qualified) 15/03Nantes: A. Kombouar – “not the great Lyon” 15/03OM: Balerdi tries to sanction it 15/03PSG: Juve has not forgotten Verratti 15/03LdC: Naples-Frankfurt, line-ups 15/03LdC : Real-Liverpool, les compos 15/03LdC: the odds of Wednesday’s matches! 15/03MF poll: PSG must part with Galtier 15/03OM: Guendouzi defended Balerdi 15/03LdC: violent incidents before Naples-Frankfurt 15/03Nice: Pp back after 2 months of absence 15/03Tottenham: Close door for Kane? 15/03CdM 2022: the final, the clear opinion of Gourcuff 15/03Naples : Kvaratskhelia, Vieiri voit du Best 15/03FFF : dcs de Claude Simonet 15/03Divers : Tuchel vise 3 clubs 15/03Brazil : Lw candidate ? 15/03EdF: Kombouar judges Lafont’s chances 15/03Lyon: Blanc explains Cherki’s slack 15/03Lille: Bamba will play for the Ivory Coast 15/03Naples: two more years for Lobotka (off.) 15/03PSG: Michut sold only 2.5 M? 15/03Miscellaneous: Yoann, the development of C. Gourcuff 15/03Man Utd: madness for Kolo Muani? 15/03Sude: Ibrahimovic dj back! 15/03PSG: Messi demands guarantees 15/03MdC: La Liga hits FIFA 15/03Man City: Guardiola seduced by two teams 15/03PSG: Verratti class with Bitshiabu 15/03Nantes: a decisive month for Kombouar 15/03Miscellaneous: Maxwell and his relationship with Ibrahimovic 15/03Real: Vinicius, Rdiger’s opinion 15/03Man Utd: Casemiro responds to criticism 15/03OM: Malinovskyi has no regrets 15/03Man City : 7-0 in C1, the mark of Guardiola 15/03PSG: an unforgettable experience for Maxwell 15/03Man City: Hland breaks 94-year-old record 15/03Bara: De Jong, Laporta happy with his choice 15/03EdF: Chaibi opts for Algeria 15/03Lille: up to 8 months for Djalo 15/03Inter: Marotta honnte for Lukaku 15/03Porto : le constat amer de Conceio 15/03Man City: the exit of Hland, Guardiola joke 15/03LdC: a first for Milan since 2006 15/03Leipzig: Rose bows to hungry Hland 15/03Inter: the strong words of Simone Inzaghi 15/03Inter: Mkhitaryan praises Onana 14/03Leipzig : Rose assume la dbcle 14/03Man City: Guardiola, Hland explain the change 14/03Inter: Onana is not afraid of anyone in C1 14/03Leipzig: the penalty, Henrichs does not understand 14/03Manchester City : Guardiola is on fire with Gnial Hland 14/03LdC: milestone of 30 goals, Hland in history 14/03Man City: Twitter on fire for Hland! 14/03Man City: Hland on cloud nine 14/03LdC: Porto 0-0 Inter (Inter qualifi) 14/03LdC: a fivefold, Hland joins Messi 14/03LdC : Man City 7-0 Leipzig (Man City qualifi) 14/03PSG: Chelsea don’t think Neymar… 14/03VIDEO : Galeno finit and slip ! 14/03Naples: Osimhen, the leaders are jostling! 14/03Real : Liverpool, Rdiger prvient 14/03OM: Bailly, Di Meco stings with Balerdi 14/03L2: the complete classification 14/03L2: the PFC unfolds against Amiens 14/03PSG: Ramos is still waiting for a sign 14/03EdF : DD-KB9, Ancelotti refuse de s’en mler 14/03LoC : Porto-Inter, the compos 14/03LdC : Manchester City-RB Leipzig, les compos 14/03L1: Mbapp best player of February 14/03Chelsea: 11 players at the start 14/03PSG: Fernandez wants Rabiot back 14/03Algeria: Aouar will say yes 14/03LdC: tonight’s big odds are changing! 14/03CdM 2026: the format validated by FIFA (off.) 14/03Arsenal: Ramsdale wants to become a legend 14/03Lazio: Milinkovic-Savic, a falling price 14/03Bara: Piqu slips Messi advice 14/03Real : Ancelotti voit Camavinga intouchable 14/03Bara : Negreira, Laporta au courant ds 2003 ? 14/03EdF: Nasri comments on the Benzema case 14/03OM: Courbis optimistic for the podium 14/03PSG: Platini praises Mbapp 14/03L1: the TOP 10 most decisive players 14/03Bara: Gavi, Liverpool and Man City on alert

