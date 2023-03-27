EdF: Meslier targets the Blues

Not called for the rally in March, Illan Meslier (23) keeps the French team in the back of his mind. The Leeds goalkeeper has also displayed his medium-term ambition.

“When you perform well in the Premier League, when you’re in the France Espoirs team, you always want to go higher. I’m a competitor, so that’s a goal. At the moment, the cards are redistributed, places have freed themselves. We give new ones a chance. France has very good goalkeepers. It is the performance of each that will guide the choices of the coach. France.

For that, Meslier will have to come back up to the number 3 of the Blues, Brice Samba.