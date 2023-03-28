Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro have leaked full technical sheet list

Motorola is expected to renew its premium products soon, with the new Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro models. Now, they have had their alleged technical data revealed, anticipating what to expect from them.

Revealed by the MySmartPrice portal, the information reinforces previous rumors that the Edge 40 Pro will be based on the already revealed Chinese Moto X40. On the other hand, the Edge 40 is new, as very few details about it have been shared so far.

Apparently, the Edge 40 will be a smartphone with a 6.55-inch curved screen with Full HD + resolution, pOLED technology, with HDR10 +, 144 Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness of 1,200 nits.

The sheet reveals that its finish will be in aluminum on the side, while the back will have a synthetic material that imitates leather or matte acrylic. Its processor will be the MediaTek Dimensity 8020, combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage space.

Its camera will be dual, with a main 50 MP with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a secondary 13 MP with ultrawide lens and 120º viewing angle, while the front will have 32 MP. With IP68, stereo sound and fingerprint reader under the screen, the device will still have a 4,400 mAh battery, with support for 68 W wired and 15 W wireless charging.

Regarding the Edge 40 Pro, as anticipated by other leaks, it will be heavily inspired by the Moto X40, having a 6.67-inch curved screen with pOLED technology, Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+, 10-bit, 165 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits.

Unlike the simplest brother, it will have glass on the front and back, both with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Its processor will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

There will be three rear cameras, a main one of 50 MP, a secondary one with a 114º ultrawide lens of 50 MP and a 2x optical zoom of 13 MP, while the front one has 60 MP. It will also feature under-screen biometrics, IP68 and stereo sound, and a 4,600mAh battery with 125W and 15W wireless charging, with 5W wireless reverse charging support.

The Edge 40 is expected to arrive in four color options called Lunar Blue (blue), Nebula Green (green), Eclipse Black (black) and Magenta, while the Edge 40 Pro will be offered in Quarz Balck (black) and Angel Falls shades.

Unfortunately, there is no concrete date for the duo to become official, but considering that leaks about them have been going on for a few weeks, the presentation may be close.

