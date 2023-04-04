Edith Hermida’s hint for Telefe

One of the Argentine figures that always takes the looks of many, is Edith Hermida. With her good sense of humor, the 52-year-old journalist managed to position herself in the media and became one of the most loved by fans of “Bendita Tv”, a program where she fulfills her role as a panelist.

Through her social networks, the famous Edith Hermida She usually plays with her followers with the question and answer box, and on this occasion, Telefe received a kind of hint with what she said.

One of the users told the journalist: “I see you again as the host of La Peña de Morfi”, and Edith Hermida Very euphoric, she replied: “I see myself again because I would love to do a music program again, music goes through me, I love it. But they don’t take me into account for those projects, but I would love it”, referring to the possibility of joining Telefe , since “La Peña de Morfi” is in full search after Jey Mammón has been left out of the entertainment cycle when he was denounced for abuse by Lucas Benvenuto.

La Peña de Morfi, one of the most watched cycles of Telefe.

“La Peña de Morfi” already had Georgina Barbarossa co-hosting Jesica Cirio for two Sundays at noon, the regular time of the program that gets the most rating points, but the channel continues to search for someone permanent.

Edith Hermida.

However, Edith Hermida He made it very clear that for this type of project, they would not be taking it into account. The brunette is part of “Bendita TV” on El Nueve and a radio cycle.

Who would be the new host of “La Peña de Morfi”

In the “Gossip” program, hosted by Pilu Smith, they revealed an unexpected fact: Soledad Pastorutti would be the new host of the Telefe musical cycle.

According to what they said, Georgina Barbarossa will continue during the months of April and May, as one of the conductors of La Peña, but Sole Pastorutti would arrive in June.