Edomex gubernatorial candidates approved

Mexico state.- The Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico (IEEM) unanimously approved the candidacies for the governorship of Alejandra del Moral, with the PRI-PAN-PRD, and Delfina Gómez, with Morena.

Through agreement IEEM/CG/52/2023, the Institute granted the registration of Paulina Alejandra del Moral Vela as a candidate for the position of Governor of the State of Mexico for the Va por el Estado de México Coalition, made up of the National Action parties, Institutional Revolutionary, of the Democratic Revolution and New Alliance.

The General Council of the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico (IEEM) resolved the draft Agreement on the inclusion of a nickname on the ballots for the 2023 Gubernatorial Election, for which the nickname “Ale Del Moral” of PRI candidate Alejandra Del Moral Vela, appears on the ballot on election day.

The nickname of the PRI standard-bearer will appear next to her name on the ballots that will be used during election day, the institute reported.

Similarly, through agreement IEEM/CG/53/2023, the IEEM General Council endorsed the candidacy of Delfina Gómez Álvarez for Governor of the State of Mexico, who requested registration in the Joint Candidacy Together We Make History in the State of Mexico, made up of the Green Ecologist of Mexico, Labor and Morena parties.

The Institute highlighted that the candidacies are headed, for the first time in the entity’s history, by women.

The IEEM President Counselor, Amalia Pulido Gómez, affirmed that the election in the State of Mexico has already found a place in history, since women’s leaders emerged inside and outside of political parties.

Pulido recalled the signing of the Agreement for Electoral Integrity for the 2023 Electoral Process and called for a climate of civility to prevail among the candidacy teams that favors the dissemination of their proposals and not confrontation.